Wallace throws six hit-free innings in Saturday loss

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. — Lefty Trenton Wallace retired 18 of his 19 batters faced Saturday night, but the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (11-15) couldn’t rally behind their starter, as they fell 2-1 to the Somerset Patriots (12-14) at TD Bank Ballpark.

Wallace struck out multiple batters in four of his six innings. Wallace entered the contest with the best ERA amongst New Hampshire starters; after his fifth start, Wallace’s ERA sits at 1.59 (4 ER in 22 2/3 innings pitched). Saturday marks the first time a Fisher Cats starter posted six no-hit innings in an outing since Jon Harris in 2018.

Somerset starter Zach Messinger was Wallace’s equal, going 5 2/3 scoreless and striking out seven. New Hampshire mounted its best threat in the top of the second, when shortstop Alex De Jesus reached on an error, stole second, then designated hitter Gabby Martinez and first baseman Riley Tirotta walked. Messinger struck out the side to end the threat.

Somerset scored both runs after Wallace’s departure. Reliever Abdiel Mendoza (L, 2-3) gave up two runs on three hits in the bottom of the seventh. With two in scoring position, Somerset’s Elijah Dunham doubled in a pair of runs to post the game’s first runs at 2-0.

Relievers Ryan Anderson, Leonardo Pestana (W, 2-0) and Jack Neely (S, 3) shut down the Fisher Cats for the rest of the ballgame. Pestana was called upon after De Jesus smacked the game’s first hit, a single to right off Anderson, and the right-handed pitcher picked off De Jesus to end the top of the sixth inning.