May 17: Bike to Work Day – Commute and connect

MANCHESTER, NH – Friday May 17 is Bike to Work Day! Commuters will have two opportunities to fuel up and connect with the biking community. Pedal over to City Hall Plaza between 7-9 a.m. on your way to work to get some coffee and snacks with local leaders.

On your way home stop by the Queen City Bicycle Collective at 35 Elm between 4-6 p.m. for some afternoon energy and to learn about your local community bike shop.

No matter your destination, come and celebrate getting around town by bike!

Sponsored by the Southern NH Planning Commission, Manchester NH Parks & Recreation, QC Bike Collective, and Lil Sunny The Camper.