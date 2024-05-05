Manchester Housing and Redevelopment Authority’ to celebrate 80 years

MANCHESTER, NH – On May 8 the Manchester Housing and Redevelopment Authority (MHRA) will celebrate over 80 years of service and work that has shaped the City of Manchester, contributing to the very fabric that makes the community what it is today.

Touching nearly every neighborhood in the city, MHRA has cleared unsanitary blight, built decent, affordable housing, supported veteran families with post-war housing, developed major commercial anchor properties, facilitated funding for industrial and community projects, and lead the way with the first, most ambitious urban renewal project nationally – the preservation and rehabilitation of the Amoskeag Millyard.

Today, although the federal funding programs, which enabled major community development projects, no longer exist, MHRA continues to contribute to the community by developing needed, affordable housing on the west side with its newly constructed property, Upland Heights, the rehabilitation of the former Liberty House, providing refurbished housing for veterans, the preservation and re-development of the former Van Otis building to provide low-income housing units in the center city.

We are so thankful to the Manchester Historic Association for partnering with us and hosting the exhibit at the Millyard Museum, helping MHRA preserve its rich history in the city of Manchester.

Contact the Millyard Museum for more information about visiting this exhibition that celebrates 80 years of MHRA (603) 622-7531 history@manchesterhistoric.org