Dead body discovered at Lincoln and Auburn streets

Sunday, May 5, 2024 Manchester NH Police Department Civics, Police & Fire 0
Police cruisers at the scene of an investigation following the discovery of a body early Sunday. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

MANCHESTER, NH – An investigation is underway by Manchester police after the discovery early Sunday of a body.

Just before 8 a.m. Manchester Police responded to a report of a “medical problem,” according to the daily police activity log in the vicinity of Lincoln and Auburn street. Arriving officers found a dead body at the scene. Detectives from the Manchester Police Investigative Division remain on site conducting an investigation into the circumstances.

Police are asking the public to stay clear of the area.

If you have any information regarding this incident, we urge you to contact the Manchester  Police Department immediately at 603-668-8711. Anonymous tips can also be submitted via  phone at 603-624-4040 or online through our website.  

Further updates will be provided when appropriate. 

