Former NH GOP Chair announces she is no longer a Republican

Thursday, December 17, 2020 Andrew Sylvia Politics 0

Jennifer Horn, at a November New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women event. File photo

NASHUA, N.H. –  On Thursday, former N.H. GOP Chair and Congressional Candidate Jennifer Horn announced in a USA Today Op/Ed piece that she is no longer a member of the Republican Party.

A founding member of the Lincoln Project, a political advocacy group based of Republicans opposing the re-election of President Donald Trump, Horn criticized Trump while she still led the NH GOP, also attacking elected Republicans who have supported Trump such as Susan Collins.

Horn said on MSNBC’s Morning Joe Program that the key to her decision was not Trump himself, but the actions of Republicans in the weeks since Trump’s election defeat.

“It’s because of what we’ve seen in the weeks since the election from so many elected Republican officials across this country who are essentially willing to engage in a coordinated effort to overthrow democracy in the United States of America. It’s become clear to me that the Party of Lincoln is no more. Today’s Republican Party cannot co-exist with the ideal we know America can be,” she said.

About Andrew Sylvia 1934 Articles
Born and raised in the Granite State, Andrew Sylvia has written approximately 10,000 pieces over his career for outlets across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. On top of that, he's a licensed notary and license to sell property, casualty and life insurance, he's been a USSF trained youth soccer and futsal referee for the past six years and he can name over 60 national flags in under 60 seconds according to that flag game app he has on his phone, which makes sense because he also has a bachelor's degree in geography (like Michael Jordan). He can also type over 100 words a minute on a good day.