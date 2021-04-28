Fiesta Shows Manchester Spring Carnival April 28 – May 2 at JFK

MANCHESTER, NH – The annual Manchester Spring Carnival will operate April 28-May 2 at the JFK Coliseum Parking lot, 303 Beech St. Ride the rides, play the games, eat the cotton candy, devour the fried dough and have some good old-fashioned family fun.
Unlimited Ride Specials
- $28 per person – online only, $35 on-site
- Wednesday, April 28 from 5 p.m.-close
- Thursday, April 29 from 2 p..m-6pm OR 6 p.m. – close
- Friday, April 30 from 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
- Sunday, May 2 from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. or 5 p.m.- close
Below are popular ride and height requirements. (All rides are subject to change)
- Freakout • Must be: 48″
- Expo Wheel • Must be 42″, under 42″ needs adult
- Flying Bobs • Must be 48″ tall
- Lucky Lizzy • Must be 42″ tall
- Mardi Gras • Must be 42″ tall, under 36″-42″ needs adult
- Seven Seas • Must be 48″ tall, 42″-48″ need adult
- Zero Gravity • Must be 48″ tall
- Hyper Spin • Must be 42″ tall
- Pharaoh’s Fury • Must be 48″ tall
- Viper • Must be 48″ tall, 44″- 48″ need adult
- Carousel • Must be 42″tall, under 42″ needs adult
- Slide • Must be 42″tall, under 42″ needs adult
- Crazy Bus • Must be 36″ tall, under 36″ needs adult
- Rock’n Tug • Must be 42″tall, under 36-42″ needs adult
- Dragon Wagon • Must be 42″ tall – Max height: 60″
- Dizzy Dragon • Must be 42″tall, under 42″-30″ needs adult
- Farm Tractors • 36″ – 56″ only
About Fiesta Shows:
In 1935, the late Eugene Dean and the late Jack Flynn teamed up in the amusement park business (Dean & Flynn) in Salisbury Beach, Massachusetts. They combined their talents and business acumen to create wholesome family entertainment with emphasis on quality and the importance of fair play.
In 1950, the two showmen signed a contract to provide the carnival midway at the historic Topsfield Fair. Today, over 50 years later, Fiesta Shows continues as the exclusive carnival partner at the nation’s oldest fair – entertaining more than 500,000 patrons annually.
As the demand for wholesome family entertainment grew, so did Dean & Flynn. In 1967, Dean & Flynn purchased Fiesta Shows. Over the past few decades, Fiesta Shows has enjoyed remarkable growth and has become an annual tradition in scores of New England communities. Today, Fiesta Shows is the largest New England-based carnival in the business, and certainly, one of the biggest in the entire Northeast. Fiesta Shows owned over 100 amusement rides, from the traditional Merry-Go-Round and Tilt-A-Whirl to the Big Splash Flume Ride and thrilling Freak Out and Speed XXL.
Front Gate Food operators are also closely monitored. In addition to local independent health inspections each week, food concessions are staffed with courteous operators who serve only quality carnival foods at fair prices.