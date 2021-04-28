Fiesta Shows Manchester Spring Carnival April 28 – May 2 at JFK

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – The annual Manchester Spring Carnival will operate April 28-May 2 at the JFK Coliseum Parking lot, 303 Beech St. Ride the rides, play the games, eat the cotton candy, devour the fried dough and have some good old-fashioned family fun.

Unlimited Ride Specials

$28 per person – online only, $35 on-site

Wednesday, April 28 from 5 p.m.-close

Thursday, April 29 from 2 p..m-6pm OR 6 p.m. – close

Friday, April 30 from 2 p.m.-6 p.m.

Sunday, May 2 from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. or 5 p.m.- close

Below are popular ride and height requirements. (All rides are subject to change)

Freakout • Must be: 48″

Expo Wheel • Must be 42″, under 42″ needs adult

Flying Bobs • Must be 48″ tall

Lucky Lizzy • Must be 42″ tall

Mardi Gras • Must be 42″ tall, under 36″-42″ needs adult

Seven Seas • Must be 48″ tall, 42″-48″ need adult

Zero Gravity • Must be 48″ tall

Hyper Spin • Must be 42″ tall

Pharaoh’s Fury • Must be 48″ tall

Viper • Must be 48″ tall, 44″- 48″ need adult

Carousel • Must be 42″tall, under 42″ needs adult

Slide • Must be 42″tall, under 42″ needs adult

Crazy Bus • Must be 36″ tall, under 36″ needs adult

Rock’n Tug • Must be 42″tall, under 36-42″ needs adult

Dragon Wagon • Must be 42″ tall – Max height: 60″

Dizzy Dragon • Must be 42″tall, under 42″-30″ needs adult

Farm Tractors • 36″ – 56″ only

In 1935, the late Eugene Dean and the late Jack Flynn teamed up in the amusement park business (Dean & Flynn) in Salisbury Beach, Massachusetts. They combined their talents and business acumen to create wholesome family entertainment with emphasis on quality and the importance of fair play.

In 1950, the two showmen signed a contract to provide the carnival midway at the historic Topsfield Fair. Today, over 50 years later, Fiesta Shows continues as the exclusive carnival partner at the nation’s oldest fair – entertaining more than 500,000 patrons annually.

As the demand for wholesome family entertainment grew, so did Dean & Flynn. In 1967, Dean & Flynn purchased Fiesta Shows. Over the past few decades, Fiesta Shows has enjoyed remarkable growth and has become an annual tradition in scores of New England communities. Today, Fiesta Shows is the largest New England-based carnival in the business, and certainly, one of the biggest in the entire Northeast. Fiesta Shows owned over 100 amusement rides, from the traditional Merry-Go-Round and Tilt-A-Whirl to the Big Splash Flume Ride and thrilling Freak Out and Speed XXL.

Front Gate Food operators are also closely monitored. In addition to local independent health inspections each week, food concessions are staffed with courteous operators who serve only quality carnival foods at fair prices.