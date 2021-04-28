April 28 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 243 positive results with 11 in Manchester; 2 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Wednesday, April 28, 2021, DHHS announced 243 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 1.7%. Today’s results include 145 people who tested positive by PCR test and 98 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 2,563 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 40 individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 50% being female and 50% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (45), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (38), Strafford (38), Merrimack (21), Belknap (12), Grafton (12), Cheshire (10), Carroll (7), Sullivan (2), and Coos (1) counties, and in the cities of Nashua (14) and Manchester (11). The county of residence is being determined for 32 new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis, are associated with an outbreak setting, or have recently traveled.

DHHS has also announced two additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, fewer than 60 years of age

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 84 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 94,405 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated April 28, 2021, 9:00 AM)

NH Persons with COVID-19 94,405 Recovered 90,546 (96%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,296 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 2,563 Current Hospitalizations 84 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)2 694,144 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests2 39,351 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 72,465 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL3 909

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 4/21 4/22 4/23 4/24 4/25 4/26 4/27 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 918 886 504 192 0 183 371 436 LabCorp 499 548 483 267 356 210 368 390 Quest Diagnostics 552 827 783 450 287 251 320 496 Mako Medical 56 107 42 0 0 1 3 30 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 549 344 489 252 168 132 4 277 NorDX Laboratory 182 349 198 80 47 26 503 198 Broad Institute 5,282 2,832 7,979 2,093 456 380 4,961 3,426 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 723 470 442 390 289 448 361 446 Other Laboratory* 810 617 517 325 226 374 215 441 University of New Hampshire** 3,621 4,063 3,521 1,845 30 4,274 3,820 3,025 Total 13,192 11,043 14,958 5,894 1,859 6,279 10,926 9,164 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 4/21 4/22 4/23 4/24 4/25 4/26 4/27 Daily Average LabCorp 5 2 7 9 1 0 2 4 Quest Diagnostics 5 10 7 14 4 0 3 6 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 5 4 5 3 0 1 0 3 NorDX Laboratory 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Other Laboratory* 13 10 8 1 2 2 0 5 Total 28 26 27 27 7 3 5 18

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboartory and their contracted lab Veritas.

The most up-to-date test positivity rates are available https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/testing.

For more information, please visit the NH COVID-19 Response website at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.