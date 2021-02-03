Feb. 9: Exploring COVID-19: SEE Science Center will host ZOOM on pandemic lessons learned to date

MANCHESTER, NH – Undeterred by the COVID-19 pandemic, the SEE Science Center converted its successful Science on Tap series to virtual meetings last year. Despite the lack of face-to-face interactions, generally held over a pint or two in the past, the virtual series has had strong attendance.

“We’re still drawing about 35-40 people person session,” says SEE’s Adele Maurier. “As you might imagine, the connections between the speakers and audience are a bit different, it’s less social, but our following remains strong and the program is going well.”

Maurier, SEE’s Design Coordinator, says that SEE has been hosting the Science on Tap series-aimed at adults- since 2013 and that participant feedback helps drive content. She noted that SEE regularly polls participants and utilizes that information to design upcoming programs.

With that in mind and against the backdrop of the pandemic, SEE is offering the program: “COVID-19- Lessons Learned” via ZOOM on Tuesday, February 9 at 7 p.m. Maurier says that the program will include Michael Calderwood, MD, MPH, FIDSA Infectious Diseases physician and the Associate Chief Quality Officer at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center and Elizabeth A. Talbot, MD, Infectious Disease and International Health Professor, Geisel School of Medicine, Dartmouth, Deputy State Epidemiologist.

Participants can expect to learn what infectious disease specialists have learned about the virus over the past year, and what they continue to investigate. Other areas of discussion will include safety and effectiveness of the vaccines, inoculation timelines, how vaccine development has evolved in response to the pandemic, and how the response to this virus will impact the medical field in the future.

Maurier noted that SEE will moderate the panel and that attendees will be able to place questions in the ZOOM chatbox. The program is free but pre-registration is required. To save your spot, please visit SEE’s website at www.see-sciencecenter.org or call (603) 669-0400.

The SEE Science Center is a hands-on science discovery center located at 200 Bedford Street in Manchester. The Center is currently open to the public on weekends from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-5 p.m. Pre-registration is required. Admission is $9 per person ages 3 and up. Follow SEE and Science on Tap on Facebook, @SEEScienceCenter or visit their website at www.see-sciencecenter.org.