Feb. 27: Do Ethics in Our World Still Exist? Let’s talk it out at To Share Brewing Co.

MANCHESTER, NH – The Center for Ethics in Business and Governance at Saint Anselm College is hosting three events as part of its Ethics in Our World Community Discussions at To Share Brewing at 720 Union Street in Manchester. The first, on Feb. 27, will ask the universal question: “Does a Good Leader Need to Be a Good Person?”

Manchester Ink Link is proud to be a sponsor these community gatherings as we believe the best and only way to really come together as a community is to come together as a community. Having a welcoming atmosphere such as To Share Brewing, and some topical expertise from our friends at the Center for Ethics to help guide the discussion should make for a lively and enlightening evening.

The overarching goal of these community-centered events is to introduce a practice of reflection and deliberation on ethical challenges/dilemmas and, ultimately, to enrich the moral life of the Greater Manchester community. These free events are from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and are open to the public.

Max Latona, Executive Director of the Center for Ethics, will guide the first of these thought-provoking discussions over drinks and snacks. The first event is Thursday, Feb. 27 and is titled “Does a Good Leader Need to Be a Good Person?”

“Questions of right and wrong are everywhere around us but we often avoid them because they are complex or threatening,” Latona says. “It’s important to open these topics up to all the members of our community to give them a chance to share their own insights. We think Ethics in Our World at To Share is a great forum to do that.”

What: Ethics in Our World Community Discussions

Where: To Share Brewing at 720 Union St., in Manchester.

When: 5:30-7 p.m.

Series Schedule

Thursday, Feb. 27: “Does a Good Leader Need to Be a Good Person?”

Thursday, March 26: “Is There a Right to Healthcare?”

Thursday, April 30: “Do Animals Have Rights?”

For more information, contact Sarah Jacobs of the Center for Ethics at 603-641-7230 or sjacobs@anselm.edu.

About Center for Ethics in Business and Governance

The Center for Ethics in Business and Governance was founded in 2017 as a forum for research, discourse, and education about pressing ethical issues in the business world. The mission of the Center for Ethics is to enrich the knowledge and practice of principled, ethical decision-making by addressing important social and organizational issues through collaborative discussion, research, and education. For more information, go to www.anselm.edu/ethics.