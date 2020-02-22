Registration open for The Bird Gang, NH’s spring youth tackle football league

MANCHESTER, NH — Join New Hampshire’s Spring Youth Tackle Football League! Now registering 8u, 10u, 12u, 14u. Rosters limited to 25. All female players get 75 percent off registration!

Practice frequency: 2 to 3 times a week in Manchester. Seven games per season from March 7 to July 1.

Sign up a 10u player and get a 40 percent discount for 8u or sibling.

All players participating in spring league will be automatically nominated for the following tournaments:

Jr. Liberty Bowl (Panama City FL. July 2)

North American Showcase “US vs Canada” (May 21)

National Hall of Fame (December 2020)

No town or state boundaries!

Rosters currently at 50 percent capacity.

Contact birdgangspringfootball@gmail.com

Coach Ice: (603)820-2424