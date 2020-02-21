Porch fire on Arlington Street due to careless smoking

MANCHESTER, NH — Fire officials responded to a fire at 114 Arlington St. Friday.

At approximately 12:34 p.m. fire crews were dispatched to the fire. Engine 10 arrived and found a fire on the front porch caused by careless disposal of smoking materials. The fire was extinguished and fire units checked for fire extension, finding no further extension of fire into the rest of the home. The incident was placed under control at 12:49 p.m.

While responding to the incident a three-vehicle collision occurred with two fire apparatus and one pick up involved. All eight firefighters responding on both pieces of apparatus and one civilian in another vehicle were transported to local hospitals where they were treated and released.

The apparatus involved in the collision were Engine 11 and Truck 1 were substantially damaged and not serviceable at this time. The Manchester Police Department is investigating the cause of the collision.

Damage to the residence is estimated at $1,000.