Feb. 25: New Hampshire Liberty Hockey Game to benefit Children’s Scholarship Fund

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 Press Release Civics, Education, Events 0

Liberty Hockey Game NH

MANCHESTER, NH – Watch Libertarians vs. Republicans as they go stick-to-stick on the ice for charity on Feb. 25 at JFK Coliseum, 303 Beech St.

Admission is $15 for adults (kids are free) and proceeds benefit the Children’s Scholarship Fund which administrates NH’s Education Freedom Accounts.

Schedule
2 – 4 p.m.
PORC Tailgate in the parking lot
Public skate at the rink (some rentals available) $5

4:15 – 5:30 p.m.
Hockey Game!
Bring cash for the snack bar and 50/50 raffle

5:30  – 6 p.m.
Open Skate. Bring your own skates.

Get your gear to support your team! Head over to The Granite Republic and use coupon code hockey23 to get 10% off your entire order!

Please consider an additional donation to CSF here. (Comment: “Hockey”)

