Feb. 25: New Hampshire Liberty Hockey Game to benefit Children’s Scholarship Fund

MANCHESTER, NH – Watch Libertarians vs. Republicans as they go stick-to-stick on the ice for charity on Feb. 25 at JFK Coliseum, 303 Beech St.
Schedule
2 – 4 p.m.
PORC Tailgate in the parking lot
Public skate at the rink (some rentals available) $5
4:15 – 5:30 p.m.
Hockey Game!
Bring cash for the snack bar and 50/50 raffle
5:30 – 6 p.m.
Open Skate. Bring your own skates.
Please consider an additional donation to CSF here. (Comment: “Hockey”)