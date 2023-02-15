Feb. 25: New Hampshire Liberty Hockey Game to benefit Children’s Scholarship Fund

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – Watch Libertarians vs. Republicans as they go stick-to-stick on the ice for charity on Feb. 25 at JFK Coliseum, 303 Beech St.

Admission is $15 for adults (kids are free) and proceeds benefit the Children’s Scholarship Fund which administrates NH’s Education Freedom Accounts.

Schedule

2 – 4 p.m.

PORC Tailgate in the parking lot

Public skate at the rink (some rentals available) $5

4:15 – 5:30 p.m.

Hockey Game!

Bring cash for the snack bar and 50/50 raffle

5:30 – 6 p.m.

Open Skate. Bring your own skates.

Please consider an additional donation to CSF here. (Comment: “Hockey”)