Silver Mercedes with out-of-state plates identified as ‘suspect vehicle’ in Feb. 13 shooting incident

MANCHESTER, NH – Police have provided additional information, including images of a suspect vehicle, in connection to a February 13, 2023, shooting incident.

Through the investigation, police learned that a truck had been hit by gunfire, and a vehicle was seen leaving the area.

The suspect vehicle is a silver Mercedes Benz with a black roof, possibly with out-of-state plates. The driver is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 20-30 years old, clean-shaven, wearing a yellow reflective jacket or vest and a dark-colored hat.

If anyone has information about this incident or the vehicle pictured here, please call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711. You can also remain anonymous and submit a tip via Manchester Crimeline online or by calling 603-624-4040.