Feb. 15 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 258 positive results with 23 in Manchester; 2 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Monday, February 15, 2021, DHHS announced 258 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 5.9%. Today’s results include 189 people who tested positive by PCR test and 69 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 2,953 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:

2/14: 258 new cases

Test results for previous days are still being processed and the total number of new positives for those days are not yet complete. Updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard .

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 32 individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 45% being female and 55% being male. The new cases reside in Strafford (69), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (43), Rockingham (43), Merrimack (18), Cheshire (14), Grafton (6), Sullivan (6), Belknap (5), Carroll (4), and Coos (4) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (23) and Nashua (10). The county of residence is being determined for thirteen new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced two additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 female resident of Coos County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 125 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 71,017 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated February 15, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 71,017 Recovered 66,929 (94%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,135 (2%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 2,953 Current Hospitalizations 125 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 617,028 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 37,164 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 67,977 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 21

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 2/08 2/09 2/10 2/11 2/12 2/13 2/14 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 69 186 765 813 574 640 42 441 LabCorp 1,061 992 700 729 602 450 493 718 Quest Diagnostics 315 714 725 611 656 674 543 605 Mako Medical 2 161 315 235 152 11 136 145 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 241 516 648 544 389 400 287 432 NorDX Laboratory 103 582 492 571 343 131 74 328 Broad Institute 1,849 4,147 4,842 2,640 2,613 5,350 861 3,186 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 361 497 750 431 413 289 224 424 Other Laboratory* 240 347 1,434 449 341 202 208 460 University of New Hampshire** 4,051 4,015 4,069 4,163 4,143 2,923 54 3,345 Total 8,292 12,157 14,740 11,186 10,226 11,070 2,922 10,085 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 2/08 2/09 2/10 2/11 2/12 2/13 2/14 Daily Average LabCorp 0 16 12 10 11 9 2 9 Quest Diagnostics 3 17 17 16 52 21 6 19 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 3 7 7 9 8 4 1 6 NorDX Laboratory 0 0 2 0 1 0 0 0 Other Laboratory* 13 3 9 9 10 13 0 8 Total 19 43 47 44 82 47 9 42

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.