Catholic Charities New Hampshire hosts Virtual Mardi Gras to Raise Money to Help Neighbors in Need

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Over the past year, communities hit hard with financial hardship are relying more and more on charitable organizations like Catholic Charities New Hampshire for emergency assistance and support.

Due to concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, Catholic Charities New Hampshire have announced they will be hosting their annual Mardi Gras Gala virtually this year and will be streaming the event live at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb.16 on their website (www.cc-nh.org).

The organization typically hosts their annual Mardi Gras Gala in-person, which is held the last Saturday before Lent, but COVID-19 has prevented that from happening this time around. Catholic Charities New Hampshire hopes to return to an in-person event next year, contingent on the state of the pandemic.

Despite this change, the organization says they’re excited to make the most of the virtual event, and have a great afternoon planned with a lineup of guest speakers, opportunities to bid on getaways, golf experiences, and chances to win some great prizes, like a Commander’s Palace meal for two and more.

“We are grateful for the generous organizations like Quirk Auto Dealers and our many other incredible sponsors for making our Virtual Mardi Gras possible,” said Thomas Blonski, president & CEO of Catholic Charities NH. “This year’s virtual event will be held on Fat Tuesday at 4 p.m., in a unique and creative way. Funds raised go directly to programs and services that provide pathways forward for our New Hampshire neighbors in need, such as homeless veterans, seniors battling hunger and isolation, and people struggling with mental health, grief and depression. We cannot thank our sponsors and event attendees enough and hope everyone enjoys a fun evening together in the comfort of their own homes or offices.”

Sign up to attend the Catholic Charities New Hampshire Virtual Mardi Gras event online at: https://www.cc-nh.org/misc/mardi-gras/. There is no cost to attend, but generous gifts of any amount are welcomed.

