Feb. 10: The history of Black soldiers at Manchester’s Grenier Air Force Base during WWII and beyond

LONDONDERRY, NH —Jacob C. Hutchinson, Alexander Burwell, Jimmy Stinson—who are these men, and what do they have in common? They were all Black men who served their country during World War II, and they were all stationed at the U.S. Army’s Grenier Air Base in Manchester, now Manchester-Boston Regional Airport.

For Black History Month, the Aviation Museum of New Hampshire invites you to learn their names and many others in a presentation about the lives of Black soldiers stationed at Grenier during World War II. The Feb. 10 presentation will be given by Leah Dearborn, the museum’s assistant director. It will be followed by a “Changing of the Planes” ceremony, during which three model aircraft built by Tuskegee Airman Howard Carter will be placed prominently on display in the museum. The planes will replace three of Carter’s models that have been on display since 2019, and which will be returned to storage as part of the museum’s collection. Following his honorable discharge in the 1950s, Carter resorted to building models when denied the opportunity to work as an airline pilot in the 1950s due to racial discrimination. The plane-changing ceremony will include remarks from Rosalie Dunbar, former co-owner of the Top Fun Aviation Toy Museum, who met Carter (now in his 90s and living near Boston) when he originally donated his model aircraft to her museum. Dunbar is a lifelong aviation enthusiast who sought to preserve and share Carter’s story and models, which are now part of the Aviation Museum’s collection.