Biden nominates Jane Young to serve as U.S. Attorney for the District of NH

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Biden on Wednesday announced six new nominees to serve as U.S. Attorneys across the country, officials who will be indispensable to upholding the rule of law as the top federal law enforcement officials for their districts. Among them, Jane Young, who currently serves as New Hampshire Deputy Attorney General.

According the White House news release, nominees were chosen for “their devotion to enforcing the law, their professionalism, their experience and credentials in this field, their dedication to pursuing equal justice for all, and their commitment to the independence of the Department of Justice.”

Biden’s efforts to address a national uptick in gun crime includes the confirmation of U.S. attorneys in key roles within their districts, according to the White House.

The President has so far announced 43 nominees to serve as U.S. Attorneys.

On Wednesday NH Attorney General John Formella issued the following statement:

“On behalf of the entire New Hampshire Department of Justice, I congratulate Jane Young on her nomination to serve as the United States Attorney for the District of New Hampshire. We at the Department of Justice greet today’s news with mixed emotions. For almost thirty years, Jane has served this Office and the State of New Hampshire with distinction as an incredible prosecutor and public servant. She is one of a kind and irreplaceable, and we have enjoyed a great partnership since I began my role as Attorney General last April. I know I speak for all of my colleagues when I say that Jane will be greatly missed. That said, Jane is more than worthy of this recognition and honor, and I know she is excited about this opportunity and ready to take this next step in her incredible career. The District of New Hampshire will be well served with Jane Young as United States Attorney, and we are eager to partner with Jane in her new role to continue our great work for the citizens of our State. I thank President Biden for this nomination, and I look forward to Jane’s confirmation.”

Below is her official bio as posted on whitehouse.gov:

Jane E. Young, U.S. Attorney nominee for the District of New Hampshire

Jane E. Young has served as the Deputy Attorney General for the New Hampshire Department of Justice since 2018. She has held various leadership positions in the office since she joined in 1992, including Director of the Division of Public Protection from 2017 to 2018, Chief of the Criminal Justice Bureau from 2007 to 2017, and Chief of the Drug Unit from 2006 to 2007. From 1990 to 1992, Ms. Young served as an Assistant County Attorney in the Hillsborough County Attorney’s Office. Ms. Young received her J.D. from the University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law in 1989 and her B.A. from Saint Anselm College in 1986.