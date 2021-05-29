Earn-A-Bike Program helps young scholars get to school

MANCHESTER, NH – Thanks to the Earn-A-Bike Program, over 100 elementary school students are now proud owners of a newly refurbished bicycle!

The Earn-A-Bike Program was created by the Manchester Community Schools Project in collaboration with QC Bike Collective, Gossler Park Elementary School, and Beech Street Elementary School. Since 2015, elementary school children have been able to earn bikes by demonstrating academic achievement and leadership skills.

“The Earn-A-Bike program has been a cornerstone of the Manchester Community Schools Project,” said Michelle Graham, Branch Supervisor for Neighborhood and Family Health at the Manchester Health Department. “It’s a great way to celebrate student leadership together with community partners, families and neighbors, while also highlighting health and safety!”

Last week, fourth-graders at Gossler Elementary were given the chance to pick out a bike, along with a helmet, lights, and lock. Students who already had a bike at home received extra accessories and a QC Bike Collective voucher for a free repair.

The Manchester Police Department offered support by providing bike registration free of charge. Heather Hamel, Public Information Officer for the Police Department, says “We are excited to help get kids outside and safely ride bikes in this beautiful weather!”

On Thursday, fifth-graders at Beech Elementary had the same opportunity. The students’ new or repaired bikes will meet transportation needs while also offering an outlet for exercise and recreation.

The Earn-A-Bike Program was only able to make this impact through the generous funding by Elliot Hospital, a Granite United Way partner. “Elliot Health System, a founding member of SolutionHealth, is proud to support community health and wellness initiatives that impact local children,” says Anne-Marie Hafeman, Events & Community Engagement Manager for Elliot Health System. “In this case, we are thrilled knowing that students at two elementary schools completed the leadership programs set by the Manchester Health Department to earn bikes.”