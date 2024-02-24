Derryfield’s run halted in D-IV quarters

MANCHESTER, NH – The Derryfield School boys basketball team had a season full of successes and precious few setbacks.

The Cougars’ 2023-’24 run, however, came to a rather sudden end Thursday night as they became the latest victim of a varsity program that hasn’t lost a postseason contest in more than four year. falling 61-52, to three-time defending champ Woodsville.

Prior to that season-ending loss, Derryfield completing a 16-2 regular season and secure a top-three seed in the Division I-V playoffs, opened the postseason in dominant fashion, soundly dispatching No. 14 Pittsburg-Canaan, 78-49, Monday night.

That momentum didn’t carry into Thursday night’s quarterfinal home matchup.

The No. 3 Cougars and No. 6 Engineers (13-5) battled back and forth throughout the first half, with the latter entering the locker room with a 29-27 advantage.

“We knew we were going to have to play well to beat them,” said Woodsville head coach Jamie Walker. “You know, they start five seniors who are all capable of shooting and getting to the basket, so we knew on the defensive end, we were going to have to stay in front of them and rebound.”

The Engineers were able to do exactly that in the third quarter where their postseason experience was on full display.

Led by shifty sophomore guard Ryan Walker, Woodsville extended its lead with a 14-5 run before the Cougars scored the last basket of the frame to close the gap to nine.

“We’ve had some guys who have been through this, and so we get focused, and it really starts down on the defensive end,” said the elder Walker. “We kind of preach getting stops and turning those into easy baskets. They went man in the second half, and we have a couple guys that were able to get to the basket.”

The Cougars clawed back in the forth quarter, reducing the deficit to five, but Woodsville’s defense stiffened and without a shot clock at the New Hampshire high school level, the Engineers were able to hold the ball for the majority of the last four minutes, scoring most of their 4th-quarter points at the free-throw line to close out the 61-52 victory.

“It was disappointing,” said Derryfield head coach Ed Meade. “You know, we had our chances, obviously. We just couldn’t get over the hump, and I give them credit. They played really well. They played the game they wanted to play against us.”

Senior forward Jack Krasnof was a consistent force for the Cougars throughout the content, leading the team with 23 points while classmate Alex Drake dropped 13 on Woodsville and Alex Comire and Zach Martin contributed 7 and 6, respectively.

“We did the best we could do on the Krasnof kid, but it’s tough when he gets going left, there’s only so much you can do,” said Walker. “It was good year for them, and this time of year, it comes down to matchups.”

The matches on the other end proved equally difficult for the hosts as Ryan Walker ended the contest with 19 points, including seven from the free throw line, and Connor Newcomb scored 22 to propel his team into the semifinals.

Woodsville now heads to Bedford High School where it will face second-ranked Littleton Monday at 5:30 p.m. with a shot at the championship game on the line.

And Meade now bids farewell to a senior class – including Krasnof, Drake, Comire, Martin, Billy Gardner, Krishna Katragadda, Nick Ferrari, Elias Kanteres and Logan Purvis – that put Derryfield boys basketball back on the map.

“These guys have been the backbone of our program for the last four years,” he said. “All those guys, they’ve gotten our program to where we have a certain tradition, a standard, a way that we play and we’re going to miss them. You know, you can’t replace seniors like that.”

But the show must go on, and on Derryfield will go.

In fact, Meade said he is looking forward to leading the program into the more competitive waters of New Hampshire Division-III hoops next season.

“We’ve got some good young players coming up and our seniors really paved the way for how we want to play basketball here in the future,” he said. “I think we may struggle a little against some of the upper-tier teams (in D-III) next year, but I think we’ll be able to compete with most of the teams we play.”

