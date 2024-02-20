One win down, three to go in Cougars title quest

MANCHESTER, NH – If the Derryfield School boys basketball team is to compete for a state championship this season, the path goes through the North.

Having earned the No. 3 seed in this year’s Division-IV boys basketball tournament, the Cougars are likely going to have to defeat at least three teams from New Hampshire’s North Country, and very possibly four.

Thankfully for the Derryfield coaches and players, the first two steps in that journey are right at home, where they’ve brought the North to Cougar Country.

Monday night, Derryfield welcomed 14th-ranked Pittsburg-Canaan to the Queen City and swiftly redirected the visitors back toward the Canadian border following a 78-49 dispatching.

Next up for the Cougars is three-time defending D-IV champ Woodsville, this year’s No. 6-seed, which earned a trip to this year’s quarterfinals courtesy of a 55-32 opening-round win over No. 11 Hinsdale.