Derryfield can’t advance past Hanover

Tuesday, May 31, 2022 Andrew Sylvia High School Sports, Sports 0

Jack Schroeder
Derryfield’s Jack Schroeder. Photo/Ryan O’Connor

HANOVER, N.H. – The Derryfield Cougars boys’ tennis team saw their 2022 season end on Memorial Day, falling 6 to 3 against top-ranked Hanover in the NHIAA Division I Boys’ Tennis Tournament Semifinals.

The Bears took four of six singles contests, although Derryfield had plenty of opportunities.

In the #1 match, Derryfield’s Jack Schroder was even at 4-4 before Hanover’s Evan Yang caught Schroder off guard from a series of serves to win 8-4. Derryfield’s Jack Krasnof also pushed Hanover’s Kevin Pillsbury to the brink in the #3 match, falling 9-7.

However, just as Derryfield could have taken those matches, Hanover was in the running with both of Derryfield’s singles wins, with Davey Schroeder and Logan Goldberg defeating Hanover’s Alex Rockmore and Zach Pearson 8-6 and 9-8, respectively.

In the doubles’ contests, Krasnof and Billy Gardner defeated Pillsbury and Sam Ames, 8-6 for Derryfield’s other point. Yang and Rockmore defeated the two Schroeders, 8-3; while Charlie Birkmeyer and Pearson defeated Tucker Rozen and Goldberg, 8-1.

Derryfield finished their regular season 11-2, with their only losses coming a the hands of Hanover and Nashua South.

“Normally losses are disheartening, but we left Hanover heads held high with the knowledge that we played our best. We had a great season and are looking forward to the future,” said Derryfield Head Coach Mike Leary.

Hanover will face Bedford at 4 p.m. on Wednesday at Southern New Hampshire University to decide this year’s state champion.

