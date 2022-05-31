Currier Museum of Art partnering with City of Nashua for event

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Currier Museum of Art, in conjunction with the city of Nashua, is excited to announce that a celebration honoring the two-year anniversary of the successful Creative Union project will be taking place this June.

The inaugural, collaborative project, Creative Union was a partnership between the Currier Museum and the city of Nashua. The project’s goal was to highlight Nashua’s diverse community, rich history, and vital spirit. The project was the vision of Elisa H. Hamilton, a socially engaged multimedia artist from Boston. Throughout the spring and summer of 2021, Hamilton led workshops and collaborative art-making projects throughout Nashua. Participants created decorations and paper sculptures that reflected their spirit and ideas.

The Creative Union Celebration will take place on June 11, 5-8 pm, and Sunday, June 12, 10 am – 3 pm outside Nashua City Hall. The event will showcase many of the works of art that were crafted throughout the Creative Union experience and will include food trucks, live performances, artmaking, music, food, and a dance party on Saturday night to kick off the festivities!

“We are so thrilled to finally display and celebrate all of the joyful art that our participants made with us over the past two years,” stated Bruce McColl, Director of Engagement for the Currier Museum of Art. “Mayor Donchess and the City of Nashua have been such champions of this project from the start, and we couldn’t be more excited to have this final event right outside City Hall.”

“We are looking forward to a fantastic celebration,” stated Nashua Mayor Jim Donchess. “Creative Union has been a positive force in the city and a wonderful program, bringing our citizens together to celebrate our diversity through education and the creation of art. We invite everyone to come to City Hall to celebrate with us.”