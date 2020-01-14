Jan. 17: An Intimate Night With Qwill @Jupiter Hall

MANCHESTER, NH — Jupiter Hall Jazz & Groove Series presents “An Intimate Night With Qwill“ in collaboration with Arts Industry Alliance – as part of Art : Beat Featuring Work of Tracy & Bruce Jones – join us Jan. 17 (show was rescheduled from December 6 due to weather).

Check out Qwill’s music here.

General admission table seating, this is a B.Y.O.B. event. Tickets online $10 or $15 at Door – Save $ and get tickets online at: https://qwill.eventbrite.com

“Dreamy roots music” – The Boston Globe

”Heavily groove-based, Qwill’s music is like a soul/R&B spouse with multiple mistresses of Latin beats, modern jazz, and trance/drum and bass” – Performer Magazine

Qwill, aka Jesse Ciarmataro, is a singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer currently based in Salem, MA. His music cannot be traditionally labeled, weaving electronica, roots, downtempo, jazz and R&B, but it is Qwill’s soulful voice that truly grounds his sound. He performs regularly with a full band, as well as beat-backed or acoustic duo and solo sets. No matter the venue or format, every Qwill show is a soulful reflection of where he is as an artist on that given day. As a vocalist, he is known for his intensity and passion, dedicated to experimentation and always pushing the envelope.

Qwill is not new to the scene. He has toured the US, Canada and Europe and has shared the stage with such notable acts as Richie Havens, Kaki King and The Violent Femmes, to name a few. He has also been an active session player for some of Boston’s talented artists such as Jesse Dee, Ryan Montbleau, Christian McNeill and Sea Monsters. He has collaborated with MC Esoteric, including the single “Falling”. His music has been featured on MTV and in various independent films, and featured on the ”Groove Lounge” compilation series from TVP Records showcasing New England’s top producers and recording artists. Qwill’s single “Ghost” was named one of the “Top 10 Local Songs of 2016” by Sound of Boston, and was featured on his latest EP entitled “Phoenix” on his own label Simple Truth Records.

Questions? Please contact Katie Bérubé at katie@jupiterhallnh.com or call 603-289-4661.

ABOUT ARTS INDUSTRY ALLIANCE

Arts Industry Alliance is a non-profit organization focused on programs and initiatives of education, production and recognition. AIA strives to shine the light on the independent artists and high-level talent already creating culture within your community, as well as cultivating opportunity for the emerging young artists with professional aspirations.

ABOUT JUPITER HALL

Jupiter Hall is a community-oriented multi-purpose creative digital media arts space located in Manchester, NH – where communities experience arts, culture and innovation. Our mission is to showcase and present exciting opportunities for storytellers, creatives and professionals working with Digital Media and other innovative formats to share their stories, culture and vision. http://JupiterHallNH.com/