Dec. 21: Book talk on Maine’s fight for women’s suffrage with author Ann Gass

MANCHESTER, NH – Join us for a talk Dec. 21 from 7-8 p.m. on the woman suffrage fight in Maine presented by Anne Gass, author of “Voting Down the Rose: Florence Brooks Whitehouse and Maine’s Fight for Woman Suffrage.”

She is also the great grand-daughter of Florence Brooks Whitehouse, who was an American suffragist, activist and novelist from Maine, an early feminist who was considered radical for her support of Alice Paul and the tactics of the National Women’s Party.

