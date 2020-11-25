Giving Thanks to the Granite Staters working to improve our communities

O P I N I O N

The pandemic has turned things upside down – forcing us to make countless adjustments – big and small, in every aspect of our lives. For many of us, it means that to keep our family and community safe, we are foregoing many of our Thanksgiving traditions this year. But while you and your family are doing everything that you can to stay safe, I hope you are also finding new ways to enjoy this special time of year.

As my family gathers around a much smaller table this year, I will, like all of you, be giving thanks for the heroes serving on the front lines of this pandemic. And I’ll also be reflecting on – and giving thanks for – the many people who have found unique ways to lend their compassion and talent to their friends, neighbors, and communities.

Each month, I honor a Granite Stater of the Month – outstanding New Hampshire citizens who go out of their way to help their fellow citizens. And this year, there has been no shortage of impressive individuals who have done all that they can to give back and support their communities.

Take for example, Carter Manson of Manchester. In July, I recognized Carter for encouraging Granite Staters and all Americans to get outside and help clean up their communities.

Carter, who is only five years old, has wanted to be a garbage collector since he was three. Now, due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic, Carter has taken his passion for garbage collection one step further.

One day in April while stay-at-home orders were in place, Carter asked his mom, Kelly, if he could go outside and pick up some trash. Kelly obliged and took some photos of her young son cleaning up his neighborhood and posted them on her Facebook page.

Much to Kelly’s surprise, her photos received a lot of attention from her friends and family. She decided to build on the popularity of Carter’s first clean up by creating a group called Carter’s Clean Up Crew, which now has nearly 800 members from across the United States and Canada. Carter’s Clean Up Crew has so far received support from 22 businesses and raised $1,400 to help provide supplies, including trash grabbers and gloves.

Carter’s efforts represent the very best of New Hampshire – an all-hands-on-deck spirit where we come together and do what we can to improve the lives of our friends and neighbors. It also represents how eager people are to contribute to and strengthen their communities even during this pandemic.

On Thanksgiving – and every day – I am grateful for those Granite Staters who are doing all that they can to help each other and their communities as we work to navigate an unprecedented crisis. Their generosity, understanding, and commitment serves a particularly important example of what it means to love your neighbor, state, and country. Their actions strengthen all of us.

I wish all Granite Staters a happy and safe Thanksgiving.

U.S Sen. Maggie Hassan is former governor of New Hampshire.