Man hijacks Amazon truck, crashes in Derry and steals another vehicle, arrested in Hollis

MANCHESTER, NH – A man was arrested in Hollis after he allegedly stole an Amazon truck from Manchester Tuesday – with the driver in it – and then crashed that truck in Derry, where he allegedly stole a second vehicle before being arrested by Hollis police.

According to Manchester police, on the evening of December 13, 2022, a Manchester Police officer was flagged down by an Amazon delivery driver who reported that his truck had just been stolen.

The driver told police he had been in the area of Wilson and Auburn streets when he encountered a man acting erratically. The man jumped into the passenger side of his delivery truck. The Amazon driver drove for a short time and then pulled into the parking lot of Family Dollar on Lincoln Street. At that point the man pushed the driver out of the truck and drove away.

The suspect, later identified as Shawn Cadieux, 38, of Merrimack, then drove to Derry where he crashed the Amazon truck and allegedly stole another vehicle. He was later arrested in Hollis.

Cadieux faces a Class A- felony charge of theft by unauthorized taking in Manchester. The charge is solely for Cadieux’s actions in Manchester. He is also facing charges in other jurisdictions.

Last month a Concord man was arrested in Manchester after allegedly stealing an Amazon truck. He was arrested on Elm Street in Manchester where the road dead ends. Reports of stolen Amazon trucks of late are prevalent across national news outlets.