Dec. 12: From Crankie to Hydroponics – free online 4-H Science Bonanza STEM exploration

MANCHESTER, NH – The New Hampshire 4-H Science Bonanza will be held virtually on Saturday, December 12, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. This free event provides numerous ways for youth to explore STEM from their homes! A combination of pre-recorded and live videos will be available, and registration is required. Live events on December 12, via Zoom, will include:

9:15-10:00 a.m. — Build your own Crankie (Kinetic Sculpture) for families; young children will need adult supervision

10:00-10:45 a.m. — Pandemic Response: Quarantine Box Design for grades 6-8

10:45-11:30 a.m. — How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Showers for ages 5+

11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. — Hydroponics: What, Why and How? for ages 10+

12:15-1:00 p.m. — Water Transport in Plants for ages 8-10

1:00-1:45 p.m. — Getting to Know Ticks for ages 7+

Activities will require materials; some materials will likely be on hand (glue, scissors) but families should plan to prepare materials in advance and purchase items, if need be, like seeds for the hydroponics workshop.

In the week following the NH 4-H Science Bonanza, pre-recorded videos will be released through UNH Extension’s 4-H Science Bonanza website about knots and pulleys, insect communication, maple syrup, the 4-H STEM Mars Base Camp Challenge, building your own hydroponics unit and the non-Newtonian fluid oobleck!

Families can register for multiple activities by visiting: https://extension.unh.edu/ events/4-h-science-bonanza- 2020

New to 4-H? Welcome! All New Hampshire youth are invited to participate in these fun activities, regardless of 4-H membership status. Engaging in science helps spark innovation and fosters curiosity. We look forward to seeing you online!

About UNH Cooperative Extension

The University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension (UNH Extension) improves peoples’ lives by providing research-based information and non-formal education programs on topics important to the state. UNH Extension offices are located in each of NH’s 10 counties. UNH Extension works in four broad topic areas: Youth and Family Development, Community and Economic Development, Natural Resources and Food and Agriculture. Learn more at extension.unh.edu.