NH wins waiver to use 21st Century Learning Center funds during school hours

CONCORD, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Education has received a waiver from the U.S. Department of Education to use afterschool programs to supplement school day virtual learning. The waiver under the Title IV, Part B, 21st Century Community Learning Center program will allow participating schools to use 21st CCLC funds to support remote instruction activities at any time during the day. The program is usually limited to non-school hours, but the shift by many schools to remote and hybrid instruction has disrupted the school day routine.

“These waivers will give our schools greater flexibility to use 21st Century Learning Center programs as part of their overall instruction plan,” said Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut. “With students often learning on their own schedules, it makes sense to throw out the old definitions of when a school day starts and ends. I applaud our federal counterparts for recognizing the need to adapt in the face of this unique challenge.”

Across New Hampshire, 23 school districts use federal funds to operate 31 21st CCLC programs at 65 locations, including tutoring and mentoring programs, hands-on science and technology programs, community service opportunities, as well as music, arts, sports, and cultural activities.

“Educating and meeting the needs of the whole child has always been at the forefront of New Hampshire’s 21st CCLC program goals,” added Kathy Vestal, state director for the 21st CCLC program. “This waiver recognizes the importance of providing academic support, enrichment activities, and supporting the needs of families, even as the nature of a school day changes.”

Schools wishing to take advantage of this waiver must apply to the New Hampshire Department of Education. For more information and a list of 21st CCLC schools in New Hampshire, visit the New Hampshire Department of Education’s 21st CCLC page.