Congressional Roundup: Ghost Army, Jan. 6 Commission, Nord Stream 2 Pipeline

It’s May 22, 2021. Here’s a roundup of recent updates from New Hampshire’s Congressional Delegation

Congress honors Ghost Army

This week, the House of Representatives passed Rep. Annie Kuster’s (D-NH) legislation, the Ghost Army Congressional Gold Medal Act, to award the Congressional Gold Medal to members of the WWII Ghost Army 75 years after their service. The legislation was co-led by Rep. Chris Stewart (R-UT) and co-sponsored by 298 Representatives from both sides of the aisle.

The Ghost Army refers to the 23rd Headquarters Special Troops and the 3133d Signal Service Company during WWII, collectively. Using inflatable equipment, sound effects, radio trickery, and other combat deceptions, these two top-secret units fooled the Nazis and drew enemy forces away from American units. According to a U.S. Army analysis after the war, the Ghost Army deceptions saved up to an estimated 30,000 allied lives.

These tactics were so effective, the U.S. Army kept them secret for more than 50 years after the war. Because of this classification, the men of the Ghost Army were never recognized for their heroism and contributions to defeating fascism in Europe.

“The incredible story and contributions of the Ghost Army went unknown and unrecognized for far too long — during World War II, these brave men were on the frontlines conducting creative, innovative, and risky maneuvers to deceive the Nazis and draw forces away from allied troops,” said Kuster. “The Ghost Army saved thousands of allied lives during humanity’s darkest hour, but because their missions were kept secret for decades, they were never recognized for their extraordinary accomplishments. I’m proud that my Ghost Army Congressional Gold Medal Act has passed the House, and I hope that the Senate will pass this bipartisan legislation to award these brave Americans the Congressional Gold Medal and ensure they receive the long-overdue recognition they deserve.”

Kuster and Pappas support Jan. 6 Commission

New Hampshire’s representatives in the U.S. House of Representatives supported H.R. 3223, the National Commission to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the United States Capitol Complex Act. This legislation would establish an independent commission to investigate the January 6th insurrection at the U.S Capitol Building.

Like the 9/11 Commission, the measure establishes a 10-person bipartisan commission with five commissioners, including the Chair, appointed by the Speaker of the House and the Majority Leader of the Senate and five commissioners, including the Vice Chair, appointed by the Minority Leaders of the House and Senate. Commissioners must have significant expertise in the areas of law enforcement, civil rights, civil liberties, privacy, intelligence, and cybersecurity. Current government officers or employees are prohibited from appointment.

“The January 6th insurrection was a horrifying domestic attack on our very democracy, and we must investigate how the warning signs were neglected through so many chains of command, why our Capitol Police were left without the support and resources they need, and what can be done to prevent future violence,” said Kuster. “I’m proud to support this bipartisan legislation to create an independent commission to investigate January 6th, and I will continue working to ensure our country and our democracy are protected from violent extremists.”

“On January 6, 2021, the world watched in horror as a mob of insurrectionists stormed the Capitol in an attempt to derail our democratic process, leaving a Capitol Police officer dead, others seriously wounded, and a nation shaken,” said Pappas. “This is not about politics; this is about ensuring that our institutions hold and that America continues to model democracy and the rule of law to all those around the world. What happened on January 6th should not have occurred, and we should gather information and answers that will allow us to protect our democracy and move forward. It is my duty to support the creation of this independent and bipartisan commission so we can work to ensure this never happens again. I hope the Senate will swiftly pass this legislation so the commission can swiftly begin its work.”

Shaheen Opposes Nord Stream 2

This week, U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) released a statement regarding the U.S. State Department’s report on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in the Baltic Sea.

“I’ve made it clear to the Biden administration from day one that every effort should be made to prevent completion of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. It threatens Ukraine’s economic security, undermines energy independence in the region and allows Russia to further spread its malign influence,” said Shaheen. “That’s why I worked in Congress to establish sanctions as a tool for the administration to stop construction on this pipeline and to hold Russia to account for its continued aggression against the U.S. and our allies. Though I’m encouraged the State Department will levy sanctions against eight additional entities, I’m disappointed the administration will not hold Nord Stream 2 AG to the same standard. Completion of this pipeline poses a threat to U.S. security interests and the stability of our partners in the region. The administration should uphold its commitment to Congress. Every option available to prevent its completion should be utilized.”