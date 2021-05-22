May 17-31: Animal Rescue League is having a ‘Block Party’

What better way to lead into summer than with a Block Party! Although we have not opened our doors to the public, we still have many great dogs with us that need just the right people to give them a chance at being a family dog.

They want you to know that they are ready to meet their match!

Our blocky-headed friends are often overlooked for being just that. So perhaps now is the time to give them a second look.

From now until May 31, all adult dog adoption fees are just $100. Simply head over to rescueleague.org/dogs to learn about all of our available dogs and call the shelter at (603) 472-3647 to learn more and schedule an appointment to meet with one of these fine canines.

*Appointments and adoptions will be set up for appropriate matches in hopes to make every adoption a successful one!

The Animal Rescue League of New Hampshire (ARLNH) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that helps more than 2,000 pets and the people who care for them each year. The ARLNH also offers community outreach programs, including a pet food pantry, low-cost spay/neuter clinics and Safe Haven temporary housing.

For more information, contact Marianne Jones at mjones@rescueleague.org or call (603) 472-3647.