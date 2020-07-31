Communicast: Meet Maria Nalette – Connection & Community

Friday, July 31, 2020 Keith Spiro Around Town, Communicast, Do Good 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Maria communicast conversation | screen capture Keith Spiro

Communicast, Connection and Community – meet Maria Nalette the newest member of the Manchester Ink Link team. Maria has accepted the newly created position of VIP Brand Ambassador and in this role she will be expanding the connections and value for Virtual InkLink Patrons and businesses.

Her passion? Community. “In this tumultuous time, to be able to feel like you have a home and that you have safety and comfort and knowledge of your surroundings is a big gift right now and is something we all could really use and need.”

Her goal?  To help a VIP patron or business feel like they got something out of their connection with this program. Having positive impact.  Letting people know that there is connection and community.

These are the positive attitudes we need as a community right now. Watch our short conversation here. There’s more to come. Stay tuned.

You can contact her at Maria@manchesterinklink.com

About Keith Spiro 31 Articles
Business Strategist, Community Builder with a keen interest in working with high impact startups and other organizations that can make a difference in community and health. Advisor & Contributor Manchester InkLink
Website Instagram Twitter YouTube LinkedIn