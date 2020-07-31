Communicast: Meet Maria Nalette – Connection & Community

Communicast, Connection and Community – meet Maria Nalette the newest member of the Manchester Ink Link team. Maria has accepted the newly created position of VIP Brand Ambassador and in this role she will be expanding the connections and value for Virtual InkLink Patrons and businesses.

Her passion? Community. “In this tumultuous time, to be able to feel like you have a home and that you have safety and comfort and knowledge of your surroundings is a big gift right now and is something we all could really use and need.”

Her goal? To help a VIP patron or business feel like they got something out of their connection with this program. Having positive impact. Letting people know that there is connection and community.

These are the positive attitudes we need as a community right now. Watch our short conversation here. There’s more to come. Stay tuned.

You can contact her at Maria@manchesterinklink.com