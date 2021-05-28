City boys tennis squads bounced from tourney

CONCORD, NH – Competing in the postseason for the first time in more than a decade, the Manchester Memorial High School boys tennis team made the most of the experience.

The Crusaders first opened the Division-I tournament at home on Tuesday where they shutout Merrimack, 9-0. Then, Thursday, they made the short trek up I-93 to Concord High School where they went into doubles tied at 3 matches apiece before falling, 6-0, to the higher seeded Crimson Tide

It’s probably one of the best seasons we’ve had in a few years. Scores don’t necessarily reflect it, but we finished with three wins, including a playoff, which I believe makes us the winningest team at Memorial this spring,” said third-year Memorial head coach Shannon Moloney. “The kids played great.”

Memorial No. 1 Todd Tran and No. 2 Tiago Mendes each won their respective singles matches, 8-5 and 8-3, and No. 5 Cam Brown earned an 8-4 triumph. Sean Mcaffery fell, 8-3, and No. 4 Ryan Deary lost, 8-4, and No. 6 Hunter Chambers was shutout, 8-0, as the dueling squads tied through six singles matches.

Then, in doubles, Tran and Mendes were defeated, 8-6; Mcaffery and Deary lost, 8-2; and Brown and George Delmar lost a 9-7 tiebreaker.

The experience, said Moloney, was valuable this season, but also as a building block for the program and its future.

“Unfortunately, we lose a couple top seniors, but we have a lot of younger kids that should make the program successful in the years forward,” she said. “(The playoff experience) is definitely a motivator for them to come back next year and continue to do well.”

Tran, who has been Memorial’s top player since his freshman season, graduates this spring, as does his co-captain, Deary, as well as Chambers and Delmar.

“It’s just disappointing that they’re seniors and we have to lose them now,” said Moloney.

Bedford 9, Manchester Central 0

While Memorial earned a favorable first matchup against Merrimack, Central definitely drew the short straw when it came to the Division I tournament, becoming undefeated Bedford’s first playoff victim in its quest for a 11th-straight state championship. Competing Thursday afternoon at Bedford, the Little Green were bested, 9-0.

On the top singles court, Jonas Weissberg fell, 8-0, to Nick Bayer. Will Delaney battled on the second court but lost, 8-3, to Lucas Mack, and Adam Robichaud, Issac Grablewski, Jimmy Gilroy and Joe Tedesco, third through sixth on the Central ladder, respectively, each fell, 8-0.