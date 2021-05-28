May 27 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 105 positive results with 5 in Manchester; 3 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Thursday, May 27, 2021, DHHS announced 105 new positive test results for COVID-19. Today’s results include 62 people who tested positive by PCR test and 43 who tested positive by antigen test. Additionally, 42 historical cases (1 by PCR test and 41 by antigen test) from May 20-25 are being reported today due to an electronic laboratory reporting delay. There are now 494 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 39 individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 48% being female and 52% being male. The new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (21), Rockingham (20), Strafford (20), Cheshire (17), Merrimack (15), Belknap (10), Grafton (6), Coos (5), Sullivan (3), and Carroll (2) counties, and in the cities of Nashua (13) and Manchester (5). The county of residence is being determined for ten new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.

DHHS has also announced three additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 male resident of Rockingham County, fewer than 60 years of age

1 female resident of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 49 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 98,613 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated May 27, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 98,613 Recovered 96,770 (98%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,349 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 494 Current Hospitalizations 49

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data and positivity rates are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.