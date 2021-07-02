Citizens Donates New Delivery Truck to Support NH Food Bank’s Statewide Food Distribution Efforts

Manchester, NH – Citizens Bank unveiled a brand-new delivery truck for the New Hampshire Food Bank on Friday, June 18, in Manchester. The new truck will play a critical role in the New Hampshire Food Bank’s statewide food distribution efforts, as it delivers food to more than 400 agencies across the state, including food pantries, shelters and soup kitchens. The 26-foot box truck, which is the second truck Citizens has donated to the New Hampshire Food Bank in the past six years, can hold just over 15,000 pounds of food, which is the largest capacity of any New Hampshire Food Bank truck.

Citizens unveiled the new delivery truck during a mobile food pantry at the New Hampshire Food Bank, a program of Catholic Charities New Hampshire. During the mobile food pantry, the Citizens team volunteered to distribute 23,907 pounds of produce, yogurt and shelf stable food to 444 families or 1,507 individuals, providing approximately 19,978 meals to those in need in the Manchester area.

“We are ever grateful for the generosity and support that Citizens provides the New Hampshire Food Bank year in and year out,” said Eileen Liponis, Executive Director, New Hampshire Food Bank. “The donation of this delivery truck will allow the New Hampshire Food Bank to more efficiently deliver food to our growing network of partners. With about one in nine New Hampshire residents not knowing where their next meal is coming from, this truck is exactly what we need to help us meet the growing need.”

Citizens has been a longtime supporter of the New Hampshire Food Bank, having served as the sole underwriter of the Nothing Campaign from 2013 through 2019, with the effort raising more than $750,000 combined and generating more than 1.4 million meals. The innovative campaign encouraged donations and raised awareness for the reality that thousands of Granite Staters have nothing to eat.

“Like many organizations, the New Hampshire Food Bank has seen an exponential increase in demand for their services since the onset of the pandemic. Even as we begin to emerge from the crisis, our neighbors across the state continue to need critical support to get back on their feet,” said Joe Carelli, President, Citizens NH. “Citizens is thrilled to partner with the New Hampshire Food Bank in support of their distribution efforts to ensure that families continue to have food on the table.”

This donation comes at a critical time as the need continues to grow in New Hampshire. During 2020, the New Hampshire Food Bank distributed more than 17 million pounds of food to its partner agencies statewide. This year, because of the growing demand, the New Hampshire Food Bank expects to continue increasing food distribution.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to take an economic toll, the New Hampshire Food Bank is encouraging individuals and businesses to make cash donations, which will allow the New Hampshire Food Bank to purchase food for statewide distribution. The New Hampshire Food Bank can turn every dollar donated into approximately two nutritious meals.

For more information and to donate, visit: www.nhfoodbank.org.