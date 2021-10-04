Charges filed following assault in city park resulting in man’s death

MANCHESTER, NH – A city man has been charged with first-degree assault in connection with an incident that resulted in the injury and subsequent death of a 57-year-old man.

On September 30, 2021, at approximately 8:30 p.m., Manchester Police responded to a report of a serious assault at Victory Park. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, Brian Berlo, 57, no fixed address. Mr. Berlo was unconscious and unresponsive. He was transported to the Elliot Hospital with life-threatening injuries. After initial treatment, Mr. Berlo’s condition was listed as stable.

Based on the investigation thus far, Manchester police detectives have learned that Mr. Berlo was in an argument with two other male subjects, and the argument turned into a physical altercation. During this altercation, Berlo was assaulted. Based upon the investigation, detectives developed sufficient information to arrest Brandon Gomez, 26, who also has no fixed address.

On October 1, 2021, Mr. Gomez was taken into custody without incident in the vicinity of Wilson and Valley streets in Manchester. Mr. Gomez was charged with felony first-degree assault and held on preventative detention pending his arraignment at Hillsborough County Superior Court North.

On October 3, 2021, Mr. Berlo died at Elliot Hospital. Later that day, an autopsy was performed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause and manner of his death.

On October 4, 2021, Mr. Gomez was arraigned on the first-degree assault charge and held on preventative detention. Later in the day Manchester Police and the Hillsborough County Attorney’s Office were notified by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner that Mr. Bero’s cause of death was determined to be “blunt head trauma” and the manner of death was homicide.

Charges against Mr. Gomez are subject to change based upon further developments in the investigation. Facts and circumstances surrounding this incident, others involved, and the potential for additional charges remain under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this matter is encouraged to contact the Manchester Police Department Detective Division at 603-668-8711.

Information can be anonymously provided to the Manchester CrimeLine.

CrimeLine Tips can be provided by:

Calling 603-624-4040

Logging on to manchestercrimeline.org

Via the secure “Submit a Tip” app.

Cash rewards are available for information that leads to an arrest.

The charges against Mr. Gomez are only allegations. He is presumed to be innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.