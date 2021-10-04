Manchester Brewfest set for Oct. 31 at Arms Park featuring craft brewers, food, and live music

MANCHESTER, NH – This year’s annual Manchester Brewfest is back for another exciting day of local craft beer, food, and live music in Arms Park on October 31. For the first time, Manchester Brewfest is partnering with Value of Sport, a local nonprofit dedicated to providing every child equal access and opportunity to thrive in life irrespective of their current circumstance. With more than 30 breweries slated for attendance, Manchester Brewfest can boast more than 100 different beers available for sample at this year’s festival.

Laconia-based Eric Grant Band set to perform for four hours the day of Manchester Brewfest, and attendees can expect plenty of entertainment along with fresh, hot food from vendors like Firefly, 900 Degrees, The Auburn Pitts, and Stark Brewing Co., among others.

John Hayden, founder of Value of Sport, is looking forward to bringing the community together after a difficult year apart, with the goal of raising $50,000 to put back into mentorship, sports, and the arts for Manchester’s youth. With the festival taking place following the annual Trick or Trot 3K road race , locals have the chance to remain out while sampling an array of craft beer for a great cause.

When discussing Value of Sport, Hayden emphasized the goals and dynamics of his nonprofit. Focusing on core values such as teamwork, accountability, discipline, goal setting, and relationship building, Value of Sport believes that expanded access to mentorship, the arts, and sports can provide positive short- and long-term outcomes for children in the Manchester School District. Value of Sport has mapped out a program that aims to increase awareness of diversity and inclusion at school, improve attendance, academic performance, and course completion via mentorship. Long term, the local nonprofit is hoping that with the help of coaches and mentorship, issues of violence, poverty, drug and alcohol abuse will be reduced from these foundational experiences that start at a young age. Ten different sports programs in addition to dance, art, music, and theatre, are accessible to any child who wishes to participate.

“What I figured out is that I can’t necessarily fix homelessness. I can’t fix food insecurity or addiction issues on my own. But what I can work to fix is giving kids equal access and opportunity,” said Hayden.

Alongside Hayden, Peter Telge, owner of Stark Brewing Co. in Manchester, has co-planned the 2021 Manchester Brewfest, coordinating vendors, sponsors, breweries and entertainment. The pair say that while Brewfest has traditionally taken as long as eight months to plan, the fluctuating rates of COVID-19 left them debating whether a 2021 festival could occur. In the end, Telge and Hayden moved forward with a plan to host Brewfest on Halloween, with the goal of this year’s event to serve as a “dry run” for an even larger 2022 Brewfest.

“Our goal over the next couple years is to continue promoting Value of Sport with more awareness and more breweries at Manchester Brewfest. We’re going to get more restaurants involved, and we expect to double the amount of breweries next year. So we should go from 20 to 40 and then to 60 breweries in three years’ time. That means going from 100 beers to 250 beers available, and even more entertainment as well. We’re hoping to continuously make this a Manchester-based event,” said Telge.

A small sampling of the Brewers anticipated at this year’s Manchester Brewfest include:

Stark Brewing Company

Buenagave

Moonlight Meadery & Hidden Moon Brewing

Worm Town Brewery

Pipe Dream Brewing NH

Willy’s Superbrew

Great North Aleworks

Lone Pipe Brewery

Hobb’s Brewing Co.

Bent Water Brewing Company

To purchase tickets, members of the public can head over to the official website and select either a VIP ticket for $50 or general admission ticket for $40. VIP access grants admission from noon to 4 p.m. with general admission from 1 to 4 p.m.. In need of a safe drive home? Bring a friend as a designated driver, and they can purchase a ticket for only $15.

Restaurants & Breweries Interested in participating as vendors can fill out a formal application for a 10X10 booth.