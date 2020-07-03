Car crashes into house on Wellington Road, narrowly misses woman sitting on her couch

MANCHESTER, NH – A woman sitting on her couch narrowly escaped injury when a car crashed into her home on Wellington Road Thursday night.
At about 10:30 p.m. a sedan traveling west on Wellington Road apparently was involved in a series of crashes before ending up inside a house at 1133 Wellington Road.
The driver rode on top of a guardrail and struck a utility pole that broke resulting in live wires burning and causing local power outages. She then traveled through bushes and crashed into the wall of a house, with the car ending up inside the house.
A resident of the home, described as an elderly woman, was sitting on the couch inside when the car narrowly missed her as it drove through the house. Manchester Fire and AMR ambulance responded to the home, near the intersection of Currier Drive.
The driver of the vehicle reportedly had serious injuries and was transported to Elliot Hospital. The woman inside the house was also transported by AMR to the hospital for injuries.
Manchester Fire brought the building collapse unit to the scene, to add support to the heavily damaged building. The car remained inside the house for several hours after the accident while crews worked on the utilities, and MPD investigated the crash.
Manchester Police closed the road and detoured traffic, and the road was expected to be closed for several hours.
