Bolduc running for NHGOP Vice Chair

Manchester, NH – Retired Brigadier General Don Bolduc today announced he will run for the Vice-Chair of the New Hampshire Republican Party in January when they convene their leadership elections.

Bolduc believes that the GOP needs to do more to battle misconceptions about Republican policies issued by Democrats and explain to voters how Republican policies are the best path to benefit their lives, something he believes has not been happening given November’s election results.

“I was humbled by the outpouring of support during my Senate run and the encouragement of the grassroots to stay involved in the political process,” said Bolduc. “We ran a bottom-up campaign the New Hampshire way. Modern-day politics have replaced accountability and open dialogue with million-dollar smear campaigns and dark money organizations. We need to put people back into politics.”