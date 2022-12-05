Bolduc running for NHGOP Vice Chair

Monday, December 5, 2022 Andrew Sylvia Civics, Politics, State Politics 0
Monday, December 5, 2022 Andrew Sylvia Civics, Politics, State Politics 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Don Bolduc. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

Manchester, NH – Retired Brigadier General Don Bolduc today announced he will run for the Vice-Chair of the New Hampshire Republican Party in January when they convene their leadership elections.

Bolduc believes that the GOP needs to do more to battle misconceptions about Republican policies issued by Democrats and explain to voters how Republican policies are the best path to benefit their lives, something he believes has not been happening given November’s election results.

“I was humbled by the outpouring of support during my Senate run and the encouragement of the grassroots to stay involved in the political process,” said Bolduc. “We ran a bottom-up campaign the New Hampshire way. Modern-day politics have replaced accountability and open dialogue with million-dollar smear campaigns and dark money organizations. We need to put people back into politics.”

About this Author

andrewsylvia

Andrew Sylvia

Assistant EditorManchester Ink Link

Born and raised in the Granite State, Andrew Sylvia has written approximately 10,000 pieces over his career for outlets across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. On top of that, he's a licensed notary and licensed to sell property, casualty and life insurance, he's been a USSF trained youth soccer and futsal referee for the past six years and he can name over 60 national flags in under 60 seconds according to that flag game app he has on his phone, which makes sense because he also has a bachelor's degree in geography (like Michael Jordan). He can also type over 100 words a minute on a good day.

PhoneEmail
TwitterLinkedIn

See all of this author's posts