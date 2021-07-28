Big weekend for NH Senior Games, with competitions across the state

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – The weekend of July 30 – August 1 marks one of the bigger weekends of sporting events for the 34th Annual NH Senior Games. Between venues at Brewster Academy (Pickleball), Colby-Sawyer College (Basketball and Swimming), and the Manchester Boys and Girls Club (Table Tennis) nearly 400 athletes will participate over a 3 day period!

The schedule is as follows

2021 NH Senior Games Pickleball Tournament

Brewster Academy, Wolfeboro, NH

Friday, July 30 @ 1:00 p.m.- women’s and mens’s singles

Saturday, July 31 @ 8:00 a.m. – women’s and men’s doubles

Sunday, August 1 @ 7:30 a.m.- mixed doubles

Fast facts: 193 players from 15 states, age range from 50-91

2021 NH Senior Games 3-3 Basketball Tournament

Colby-Sawyer College, New London, NH (Hogan Center)

Saturday July 31 @ 8:00 a.m.

Fast facts: 20 teams from across NH and Northeast, 110 players in all

2021 NH Senior Games Swim Meet

Colby-Sawyer College, New London, NH (Hogan Center)

Saturday, July 31 @ 11:00 a.m.

Fast facts: 25 swimmers to take part

2021 NH Senior Games Table Tennis Tournament

Manchester Boys and Girls Club, Manchester, NH

Sunday, August 1 @10:45 a.m.

Fast facts: 35 players to take part

All medal winners can qualify for the 2022 National Senior Games to be held next spring in Ft. Lauderdale, FL.