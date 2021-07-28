10 former state employees indicted for alleged crimes against children at YDC between 1995-2007

MANCHESTER, NH – A Hillsborough County Superior Court Northern District grand jury handed up 88 indictments against 10 former state employees on charges they sexually abused incarcerated teens at the Youth Detention Center.

The indictments account for more than a third of the 268 indictments made public Wednesday.

The charges date back 26 years to 1995 with the most recent assaults allegedly taking place in 2007. Two of the indictments allege one teen was anally raped with a wrench while another accuses a YDC employee of forcing a teen at gunpoint to perform fellatio on him.

Those indicted includes:

Bradley Asbury, 66, of Dunbarton, two counts of being an accomplice to aggravated felonious sexual assault (AFSA) of M.G. in East Cottage at the Youth Development Center (YDC) in Manchester, now called the John H. Sununu Youth Services Center, between Oct. 20, 1997, and June 5, 1998. The first count alleges he and James Woodlock restrained MG while Stephen Murphy anally raped him. The second indictment alleges, during the same time frame, he and Woodlock again restrained MG while Jeffrey Buskey forced MG to perform fellatio on him.

Jonathan T. Brand, 56, of 84 Branch Turnpike #128, Concord, two counts of felonious sexual assault occurring between March 13, 2007, and May 30, 2007, at the Sununu Youth Services Center. He is accused of coercing J.B. to masturbate him in the H-Unit at the detention facility.

Jeffrey Buskey, 54, of 25 Derlon Lane, Litchfield, 25 AFSA counts involving three teenage boys occurring between Jan. 17, 1996, and Feb. 17, 1999. The assaults allegedly took place in East and Sanders cottages and involved oral and anal sex. Some indictments allege staff held a teenage boy down while Buskey raped him. One indictment accuses Buskey of forcing a teen at gunpoint to perform fellatio on him.

Frank Davis, 80, of 1926 Clement Hill Road, Contoocook, was indicted on one FSA Count. Between Dec. 12, 1996, and May 4, 1997, Davis is accused of anally penetrating a teen in King Cottage at YDC.

Trevor Middleton, 52, of 5 High St., Belmont, was indicted on two counts of felonious sexual assault (FSA) alleging multiple sexual acts against JP in King Cottage between May 10, 1999, and March 16, 2001, including having the teen perform fellatio on him.

Stephen Murphy, 56, of 15 Crestline Circle, Danvers, Mass., 25 AFSA counts occurring between May 13, 1996, and Aug. 31, 1998, involving four teens. The indictments allege forced fellatio, anal rape while co-workers held down a youth, and in one count, the sexual penetration by “an intrusion, however slight, of a wrench manipulated by James Woodlock and/or Murphy in the anal opening of a teen.

Lucien E. Poulette, 65, of 44 Appletree Road, Auburn, 11 FSA counts and 18 AFSA charges involving six youths occurring over 11 years, between Oct. 24, 1994, and May 19, 2005. The indictments allege acts of fellatio and anal intercourse taking place at Spaulding Cottage where Poulette was a house leader.

Gordon Thomas Searles, 65, of 86 Sgt. Station, #31, Weare, three AFSA counts alleging between Oct. 2, 1995, and July 3, 1998, he forced an incarcerated teen to perform fellatio on him on three occasions in King Cottage.

Stanley Watson, 52, of 60 Clement Road, Allenstown, three AFSA counts involving two teens between April 24, 1997, and Feb. 10, 1998. One of the indictments accuses him of a pattern of sexual assault on AC that happened at Stark House at YDC. He also is charged with forcing AC to perform fellatio on him after bringing the teen to a laundry room in Stark House. Another count alleges he performed fellatio on CS in his bedroom at Spaulding Cottage.

James Woodlock, 66, 1555 Bodwell Road, six counts of being an accomplice to AFSA involving three teens in separate incidents happening between May 13, 1996, and Sept. 12, 1998. He is accused of acting as a lookout and/or holding a teen down while a co-worker sexually assaulted the youth. In the 1996 incident, he and/or Murphy are accused of engaging in sexual penetration by “intrusion, however slight, of a wrench manipulated by him and/or Murphy into the anal opening” of the teen.

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office opened a Joint YDC Task Force to look into allegations of sexual abuse of teens at the state’s juvenile detention center. The investigation spans decades and is comprised of a team of investigators, including 10 New Hampshire State Police troopers, an intelligence analyst, prosecutors and victim-witness advocates.