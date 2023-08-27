Bernie Sanders returns to New Hampshire to champion working class needs

GOFFSTOWN, NH – U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders spoke to a capacity crowd at Saint Anselm College’s New Hampshire Institute of Politics on Saturday. The longtime progressive from neighboring Vermont returned to New Hampshire to share his support for President Biden’s second term, and lay out a roadmap to economic justice for working-class Americans.

In his keynote address, “The Agenda America Needs,” Sanders delved into the pressing issues facing the nation and urged a fundamental shift toward economic justice, fairness, and grassroots empowerment. Speaking to an auditorium of hundreds of community members and students, Sanders pointedly addressed the growing levels of income and wealth inequality within the United States.

“Make no mistake about it. Today, all across our country there are deep feelings of anger, unease, discontent and foreboding. That is true for those who define themselves as progressive, as I do, or those who see themselves as conservative or moderate,” Sanders said.

A two-time candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination, Sanders has sparked speculation that this visit to New Hampshire may suggest a third run. The timing of Sanders’ speech also falls on the heels of the first Republican debate of the 2024 primary, which aired on August 23. Despite the buzz, Sanders has consistently voiced his support for Biden’s second-term bid in the White House.

Sanders continued to quell any rumors almost immediately as he addressed the crowd on Saturday, declaring, “It is no secret that I want Joe Biden to be re-elected president, and that he and I share the goal of beating back right-wing extremism. We also want Democrats to have majority control over the Senate and the House – and Governor’s mansions and state houses all across the country.”

He lauded the Biden Administration for their accomplishments in the first three years of office, including The American Rescue Plan, investments in renewable energy and infrastructure, and the lowest unemployment rate since before the pandemic. He pointed to New Hampshire’s current unemployment rate of 1.7 percent as a sign of particular success in the Granite State.

Central to Sanders’ message was his call for Democrats to embrace the working class, a constituency he believes has been neglected for too long. He expressed concern that the Republican Party, despite its “anti-worker” policies, has garnered significant working-class support.

“If Democrats are serious about winning elections and addressing the major crises we face, they must go further. They must make it clear … that they will protect the needs of young people who, everything being equal, might well end up with a lower standard of living in their parents; and that they will vigorously fight for the seniors of our country and the disabled who so often face difficult and expensive health care decisions.”

Sanders laid out an aggressive working-class agenda aimed at building on recent progress while tackling ongoing challenges head-on. He drew parallels between President Franklin D. Roosevelt at the beginning of his second term in office, highlighting the quote from Roosevelt’s inaugural address, “The test of our progress is not whether we add more to the abundance of those who have much; it is whether we provide enough for those who have too little.”

Sanders referenced Roosevelt’s candid nature in the face of the nation’s challenges, emphasizing that acknowledging reality is crucial for inspiring trust in government institutions. “We need to do now what Roosevelt did then. We need to be clear to working people that we understand the reality of their lives and our political discourse must reflect that reality,” he said.

“So, while we take pride in our accomplishments, we must also acknowledge the reality that tens of millions of our fellow Americans continue to live in pain and despair,” Sanders continued. “Interestingly, this is exactly what President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, whose portrait hangs in President Biden’s Oval Office, managed to do when he ran for a second term.”

While Sanders seems to acknowledge he is passing the torch of progressive leadership to President Biden and others, he also made it clear he has thoughts on how it ought to be carried forward. Sanders’ speech called on Biden to display the same candor, courage, and moral clarity shown by FDR following his own first term.

The speech revolved around the theme of unity in the face of societal unease. Sanders noted that across the nation, people from various political backgrounds and demographics share feelings of anxiety and discontent. The Senator acknowledged that in a rapidly changing world, many individuals feel disconnected and powerless, questioning whether the current form of government can truly address their needs.

“In the United States, and in fact around the world, support for the establishment and their institutions is in decline. People want change. And change will come. The question is: what kind of change will it be?”

Sanders concluded by offering a choice between two potential paths of change. He contrasted a future dominated by division, misinformation, and inequality with one marked by unity, compassion, and economic justice.

“Will it be the kind of change that is dominated by the wealthy and powerful? A change which bans books, denies our history, pits one group of Americans against another, and treats women as second-class citizens who are not smart enough to make important decisions for themselves. That is one kind of change that could happen.”

Urging citizens to stand with him in pursuit of a fairer and more democratic society, Sanders left the audience with a call to action and a vision of a brighter future for all Americans.

“There is another kind of change which could happen. And that is a change that would create a fairer, more just and more democratic society, based on love, solidarity and compassion. A change based on the principles of economic, social and racial justice. The choice is clear. And I know the kind of change I will be fighting for.”