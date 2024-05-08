May 15: Come out to the Mayor’s Ward 9 Town Hall and talk to your elected officials

Wednesday, May 8, 2024 Carol Robidoux Civics, GOVERNMENT 0

Meet with your Ward 9 friends and neighbors on May 15 at Bishop O’Neil Community Center. File Photo

MANCHESTER, NH – From Queen City Avenue and South Willow Street to Interstate 293, Ward 9 covers a lot of diverse territory. On May 15 residents and business owners who have a stake in the future of Ward 9 are invited to come out for a Town Hall Meeting with Mayor Jay Ruais.

The gathering will be held at the Bishop Leo E. O’Neil Youth Center, 30 S. Elm Street, from 6 to 7 p.m.

According to the mayor’s office both elected representatives, Alderman Jim Burkush and School Board member Bob Baines, have been invited to join the discussion.

Bring your questions and concerns.

 

