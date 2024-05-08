Man faces several counts of arson after overnight fires

MANCHESTER, NH – A man has been charged with four counts of arson related to overnight fires reported in a concentrated area of the downtown.

On May 8, 2024, Manchester Police responded to the vicinity of Merrimack, Middle, and Pleasant streets for the report of several overnight fires.

Manchester Fire officials were already on scene and believed the fires were intentionally set. Each fire was located near residences and flammable material was found in the vicinity. In one fire, a propane grill had been used, and in another items had been placed on a deck and ignited.

Manchester Fire personnel advised police of a male who had been seen in the area carrying a white plastic bag. Police were able locate the individual identified as Nicholas Knee, 41, of Manchester (no set address.) Through the investigation, police established probable cause to arrest Knee, charging him with three felony counts of arson, and 1 count of attempted arson.

Additionally, Manchester Police and Fire are jointly investigating other fires that occurred in the same area.

Anyone with information about these fires can contact the Manchester Fire Marshal Division at (603)669-2256 or Detective Ryan Heile at rheile@manchesternh.gov or (603) 792- 5534.