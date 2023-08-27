Healthy Kids, Healthy Smiles: NH Oral Health Coalition goes on statewide learning and listening tour

CONCORD, NH – As the 2023-2024 school year begins anew, the NH Oral Health Coalition (NHOC) is launching a statewide effort to gather input from key stakeholders and community on school-based dental health programs across NH.

“We’re excited to meet with local communities to share key information about the impact of oral health programs in area schools as well gather feedback and input,” said Gail Brown, Executive Director of the NH Oral Health Coalition. “Good oral health is essential to whole body health and critical to the learning process for children.”

Over the next several weeks, NHOHC and experienced oral health professionals will be conducting a series of meetings. The schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, September 6th

9 – 11:30 AM

Dartmouth Hitchcock Public Health Conference Room

46 Centerra Parkway, Lebanon, NH

Thursday, September 21st

9 – 11:30 AM

Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services

312 Marlborough Street, Keene, NH

Tuesday, September 26th

9 – 11:30 AM

AHEAD

262 Cottage St., Littleton, NH

Wednesday, October 11th

9 – 11:30 AM

Community Campus

100 Campus Drive, Portsmouth, NH

Tuesday, October 17th

9 – 11:30 AM

Northeast Delta Dental

Two Delta Drive, Concord, NH

Each event is free of charge and local community members and stakeholders are welcome, but pre-registration is required. Please contact Brown at Gbrown@nhoralhealth.org to save your seat. “Heart-felt thanks to the Northeast Delta Dental Foundation for their kind support of this project,” she said.

Brown added that programs are also being planned in Laconia and Rochester and NHOHC will be announcing dates for those sites soon.

About the New Hampshire Oral Health Coalition

The Coalition’s mission is to advance and promote oral health for the people of New Hampshire, and we continuously look for opportunities to engage and educate stakeholders on the link between oral health and overall health. It is the vision of the Coalition that through improved oral health, the people of New Hampshire will have enhanced quality of life and opportunity.

Learn more at: https://nhoralhealth.org/