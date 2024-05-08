Thursday’s weather: Cloudy and cool, showers possible with a high of 60

Wednesday, May 8, 2024
Wednesday, May 8, 2024 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Thursday’s Weather

Today’s weather features moist, low-level onshore flow, bringing colder-than-average temperatures and abundant cloud cover, with highs around 60 and a slight chance of rain showers.

5-Day Outlook, May 9-13

Today: Cloudy skies & cool with a slight possibility of a rain shower. High 60 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Expect cloudy conditions with a chance of isolated showers later on. Low 45 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Friday: Cloudy skies & cool with a slight chance of a rain shower. High 58 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Friday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 44 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Saturday: The morning will bring a blend of sunshine and clouds, transitioning to overcast skies in the afternoon. High 58 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Expect mostly cloudy skies with a chance of a few late showers. Low 44 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Mother’s Day: Cool temperatures with morning showers, transitioning to an overcast afternoon. High 58 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Some partial clearing. Low 42 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Monday: The morning will be warmer with intervals of clouds and sunshine, leading to a gradual increase in cloudiness as the day unfolds. High 67 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy. Low 50 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Weekend Preview

Expect a mostly dry and cool Mother’s Day weekend, with high temperatures around 60 degrees.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The weather forecast for next week suggests mainly dry conditions with highs around 70 degrees.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: The summits will be obscured with a possibility of rain showers. At times, visibility may drop to a quarter mile or less. Expect highs in the lower 40s, with northwest winds blowing at 10 to 15 mph and gusts reaching up to 30 mph. There’s a 40 percent chance of rain.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits will be obscured with a possibility of showers. Expect highs in the mid-40s. North winds will be around 10 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph. There is a 50 percent chance of rain.

