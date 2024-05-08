Thursday’s weather: Cloudy and cool, showers possible with a high of 60

Today: Cloudy skies & cool with a slight possibility of a rain shower. High 60 Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Expect cloudy conditions with a chance of isolated showers later on. Low 45 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Friday: Cloudy skies & cool with a slight chance of a rain shower. High 58 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Friday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 44 Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Saturday: The morning will bring a blend of sunshine and clouds, transitioning to overcast skies in the afternoon. High 58 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Expect mostly cloudy skies with a chance of a few late showers. Low 44 Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Mother’s Day: Cool temperatures with morning showers, transitioning to an overcast afternoon. High 58 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Some partial clearing. Low 42 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Monday: The morning will be warmer with intervals of clouds and sunshine, leading to a gradual increase in cloudiness as the day unfolds. High 67 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Monday night: Partly cloudy. Low 50 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph