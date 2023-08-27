Monday’s weather: Partly sunny, high of 78

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Sunday’s Weather As we start the last week of August high pressure will give us a mix of sun & clouds with a comfortable high of 78 degrees.

5-Day Outlook, Aug. 28–Sept. 1 Today: Nice with some sun & clouds. High 78 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph Monday night: Clouding up. Low 61 Winds: SE 5-10 mph Tuesday: Lots of clouds with a stray shower. High 77 Winds: SE 5-10 mph Tuesday night: More humid with periods of showers with a thunderstorm. Low 64 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph Wednesday: Cloudy & humid with some rain. High 78 Winds: W 5-15 mph Wednesday night: Becoming partly cloudy, cooler, & less humid. Low 55 Winds: NW 10-15 mph Thursday: Mostly sunny & nice for the end of August. High 74 Winds: NW 5-15 mph Thursday night: Mainly clear & cool. Low 52 Winds: Light & Variable Friday (September 1st.): Nice start to the Labor Day weekend with lots of sun & comfortable. High 81 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Friday night: Mostly clear & cool. Low 57 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Following Hurricane Franklin

Hurricane Franklin will remain well out to sea, but long-period swells will begin to make their way into our waters. Even though these types of swells don’t always make surf look rough, they do carry elevated rip current risks! Beachgoers should use extra caution!

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

An early look at the Labor Day weekend looks dry with highs around 80 degrees with increasing humidity through the second half of the Labor Day weekend.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather