Monday's weather: Partly sunny, high of 78

Sunday, August 27, 2023

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Sunday’s Weather

As we start the last week of August high pressure will give us a mix of sun & clouds with a comfortable high of 78 degrees.

5-Day Outlook, Aug. 28–Sept. 1

Today: Nice with some sun & clouds. High 78 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Monday night: Clouding up. Low 61 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Lots of clouds with a stray shower. High 77 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: More humid with periods of showers with a thunderstorm. Low 64 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Cloudy & humid with some rain. High 78 Winds: W 5-15 mph
Wednesday night: Becoming partly cloudy, cooler, & less humid. Low 55 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Thursday: Mostly sunny & nice for the end of August. High 74 Winds: NW 5-15 mph
Thursday night: Mainly clear & cool. Low 52 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday (September 1st.): Nice start to the Labor Day weekend with lots of sun & comfortable. High 81 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Friday night: Mostly clear & cool. Low 57 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Following Hurricane Franklin

Hurricane Franklin will remain well out to sea, but long-period swells will begin to make their way into our waters. Even though these types of swells don’t always make surf look rough, they do carry elevated rip current risks! Beachgoers should use extra caution!

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

An early look at the Labor Day weekend looks dry with highs around 80 degrees with increasing humidity through the second half of the Labor Day weekend.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the mid-60s. Light and variable winds becoming southwest around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Mostly sunny.
UV Index: Very high.
Thunderstorm Potential: None
High Temperature: In the lower 70s.
Winds: Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Surf Height: Around 3 feet.
Water Temperature: 64 degrees.
Rip Current Risk: Low
Tides Hampton Beach: High 7.8 feet (MLLW) 09:19 AM. Low 0.7 feet (MLLW) 03:31 PM.
View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole

Lake Forecast

West winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Waves around 1 foot. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-70s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 69 degrees.

