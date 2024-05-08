$30M in funding toward affordable housing – including new construction and repair grants – coming to NH

WASHINGTON, D.C. – More than $30 million in federal funding is coming to New Hampshire from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to help address the state’s housing affordability crisis.

New Hampshire will receive $21,547,769 in grant funding toward affordable housing, community development and homeless assistance and $9,971,896 in Public Housing Repair grant funding to improve and modernize public housing stock in the Granite State.

New Hampshire’s Congressional delegation on Thursday provided statements detailing the significance of the funding when it comes to improving the lives of many of the state’s most vulnerable.

“Access to affordable housing is critical for the well-being of Granite State families, the workforce and our economy,” said Sen. Jeanne Shaheen. “New Hampshire faces a severe housing shortage, needing more than 60,000 additional units by 2030, and the lack of necessary housing is the primary cause of increasing costs. This federal funding will provide communities across New Hampshire with the resources they need to take steps to address housing affordability, invest in new construction and make improvements for Granite Staters living in public housing.” “New Hampshire’s housing shortage is hurting families who are trying to buy a house or rent an apartment, and it is hurting businesses by preventing them from recruiting the workers that they need,” said Sen. Maggie Hassan. “This federal funding will lower rental costs, support new housing construction projects, and help address homelessness – all of which will help more Granite State communities thrive.” “It’s no secret New Hampshire is experiencing a housing shortage—we need 90,000 new units by 2040 to meet expected demand,” said Congresswoman Annie Kuster. “I’m pleased to see these resources heading to the Granite State to help expand our affordable housing stock, ensure more Granite Staters have a safe place to call home, and support our communities and economy.” “Stable housing is essential for an individual’s health, wellbeing, and safety,” said Congressman Chris Pappas. “As New Hampshire continues to face an extreme housing shortage, these funds will provide resources for public housing development and modernization, support for low-income renters and homeowners, help to individuals experiencing homelessness, and increase our affordable housing supply. I’ll continue working to support efforts to help Granite Staters find safe and affordable housing and address the root causes of the housing crisis.”

The New Hampshire Congressional delegation works at the federal level to help tackle the state’s housing affordability crisis. The delegation recently also promoted the $12 million in federal grants awarded for New Hampshire organizations that provide housing assistance and supportive services for people experiencing homelessness through HUD’s Continuum of Care (CoC) Program.

These funding streams can be used to establish innovative projects such as the Cottages at Back River Road in Dover, an energy-efficient workforce housing project.