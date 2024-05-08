May 9-12 Weekly Entertainment Report: Lively arts, music, shows in Southern NH

As always this week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)

Featured LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, MAY 9th

Chris Taylor / T-Bones (Hudson) / 5pm

Eddie Sands / Copper Door (Bedford) / 5pm

Keith Crocker / T-Bones (Bedford) / 5pm

Lou Antonucci / Copper Door (Salem) / 5pm

Rebecca Turmel / Cheers (Concord) / 5pm

Jordan Quinn / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Stephen DeCuire / Homestead (Merrimack) / 5:30pm

D-Comp / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

Peter Pappas / Shorty’s (Nashua) / 6pm

Travis Rollo / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm

Kay Ivy / The Cavern Sports Bar (Pembroke) / 7pm

Sound Off / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 9pm

FRIDAY, MAY 10th

Dave Zangri / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Chris Cavanaugh / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Dani Sven / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Mike & John / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

Jeff Mrozek / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Ian Archibold / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Tyler Levs / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Ramez Gurung / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm

Lewis Goodwin / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm

Category 5 / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Small Town Stranded / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Swipe Right Duo / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Peter Higgins / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm

Eric Grant Band / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

GoodFoot / Peddler’s Daughter (Nashua) / 9:30pm

SATURDAY, MAY 11th

Colin Hart / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm

Tyler Allgood / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 5pm

Bella Perotta / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Dave Ayotte Duo / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

Liz Ridgely / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Paul Gormley / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Andrew Paquin / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Scott King / San Francisco Kitchen (Nashua) / 6:30pm

Mikey G / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

Johnny Angel / The Wild Rover (Manchester) / 7pm

Phil Jacques / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm

Brian Johnson / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Chad Lamarsh Band / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Mostly 90s / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Slim Volume / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 9pm

The Whole Loaf / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

Shana Stack Band / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

Best Not Broken / Peddler’s Daughter (Nashua) / 9:30pm

Jimmy’s Right / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 9:30pm

SUNDAY, MAY 12th

Steve Aubert / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 10am – MUSIC ALL DAY

Matt Fuller / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Rob Dumais / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Chuck n John / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 4pm

Clint Lapointe / Cheers (Concord) / 5pm

Always be sure to check a venue's website or social media for last-minute changes or to see if there are ticket or admission requirements.

FEATURED ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

THURSDAY, MAY 9th

NAZARETH / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Greatest Hits Tour. Trailblazers for 1980s Scottish acts like Big Country, Wet Wet Wet, Del Amitri, Deacon Blue, and Texas? Very likely so. Heroes and inspiration for Guns N’ Roses? Most definitely. But the Nazareth story isn’t just another from-rags-to-unheard-of-riches tale of making it in rock‘n’roll. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

THE VANITY / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 8:00pm – DIRECT/x

The Vanity is a New York City based rock band formed by lead guitarist and Manchester native, Elias Kacavas. Elias has appeared in television shows such as Euphoria, and Pretty Little Liars: Original sin and on the big screen in My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3. Front Man, Carmine Mastrokostas is a New York City based singer/actor and was recently seen in “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical”. Some of his favorite moments onstage have been with “The Vanity” and he can’t wait to bring their sound to the city of Manchester! www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

THE WOOD BROTHERS / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

The Wood Brothers have learned to trust their hearts. For the better part of two decades, they’ve cemented their reputation as freethinking songwriters, road warriors, and community builders, creating a catalog of diverse music and a loyal audience who’ve grown alongside them through the years. That evolution continues with Heart is the Hero, the band’s eighth studio album. Recorded analog to 16-track tape, this latest effort finds its three creators embracing the chemistry of their acclaimed live shows by capturing their performances in real-time direct from the studio floor with nary a computer in sight. An acoustic-driven album that electrifies, Heart is the Hero is stocked with songs that target not only the heart, but the head and hips, too. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or 800-657-8774

FRIDAY, MAY 10th

LES MISERABLES: SCHOOL EDITION / Majestic Theatre (Derry) / May 10-12 – DIRECT/x

Les Misérables is the world’s longest running musical — a true modern classic based on Victor Hugo’s novel and featuring one of the most memorable scores of all time. The multi-award-winning Les Misérables is as groundbreaking today as it was when it first premiered in London in 1985. Featuring updated orchestrations based on the Tony-nominated 2014 Broadway revival, this author-approved edition has been abridged to a running time of just over two hours while beautifully maintaining the integrity of this musical masterpiece. Presented by The Majestic Academy of Dramatic Arts. www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469

DUELING PIANOS / Keys Piano Bar (Manchester) / 7pm – DIRECT/x – (Saturday as well)

Featuring Amy and Gordon from Shake, Rattle, and Roll Dueling Pianos – renowned for their unforgettable performances in the Big Apple! As praised by the NY Times, Time Out New York, and New York Newsday, their shows are filled with catchy tunes, sing-along tracks, and raucous sing-alongs! Equal parts concert, comedy, and cabaret – it’s an evening you won’t want to miss! www.keysmanch.com

KANSAS / Capitol Center (Concord) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

50th Anniversary Tour. With a legendary career spanning five decades, KANSAS has firmly established itself as one of America’s iconic classic rock bands. This “garage band” from Topeka released their debut album in 1974, going on to sell more than 30 million albums worldwide and composing a catalogue that includes sixteen studio albums and five live albums. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111 – LIMITED TICKETS AVAILABLE

BEAUTIFUL / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / through May 12 – DIRECT/x – (Final Weekend!)

Before she was hitmaker Carole King, she was Carole Klein, a spunky, young songwriter from Brooklyn with a unique voice. From the chart-topping hits she wrote for the biggest acts in music to her own life-changing, trailblazing success with Tapestry, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical takes you back to where it all began — and takes you on the ride of a lifetime. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

AN EVENING WITH TEDDY THOMPSON / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Called “one of the most gifted singer-songwriters of his generation,” by The New York Times, singer-songwriter Teddy Thompson is a native Englishman who has adopted New York City as his home. He was heavily influenced not by folk music but by such artists as Buddy Holly, Chuck Berry, Elvis Presley, and the Everly Brothers. As NPR reported, “He has said he didn’t listen to any music made after 1959 until he was 16. As a kid, he listened to early rock ‘n’ roll and country music exclusively.” This resulted in a unique voice that is at once rock and country, then pop and folk. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

SATURDAY, MAY 11th

MOTHER OF A COMEDY SHOW / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 5pm and 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Featuring Kelly MacFarland, Christine Hurley, and Kerri Louise. High-energy, commanding and versatile–but enough about her sex life-Kerri Louise can entertain any audience with her warmth and razor-edge wit. Like any great comedian, Christine has an innate ability to see humor in “everyday” situations. For years, she entertained family, friends and neighbors in their kitchens, at barbeques and the grocery store aisles. Kelly MacFarland has an extensive and well-rounded resume including comedy clubs, theaters, colleges and several television appearances. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

MATT FRASER / Capitol Center (Concord) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x (Also Sunday 5/12 at 2pm)

Matt Fraser is America’s Top Psychic Medium and star of the hit television series on E! Entertainment. His readings lead guests through a rollercoaster of emotions from laughing to crying, turning skeptics into believers with stunning details. His dynamic readings frequently include names, dates, and locations he couldn’t possibly know, only adding to his long-established reputation. Matt’s uncanny abilities and extreme accuracy have allowed him to reach millions world-wide from A-list celebrities and influencers, to people all over the world looking to get in touch with those they have lost. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

MARTIN BARRE PLAYS JETHRO TULL / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Martin Barre the guitarist of Jethro Tull for over 43 years, his sound and playing was a major factor in their success. Album sales have exceeded 60 million units and they continue to be played worldwide, representing an important part of classic rock history. Martin has put together a band to play the “classic” music from the Tull catalogue. His band is a total commitment to give the Tull fans and a broader audience the chance to hear tracks not performed for many years. The band includes top musicians from a similar background. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

HAISHEN (NY) / CONDUIT (NH) / NOVAKOI (NH) / Terminus (Nashua) / Doors at 8pm – DIRECT/x

You’re not going to want to miss this Epic prog Metal show. Hosted by The Midnight Creatives Collective, a collective of underground musicians and artists supporting the growth of the local music scene in Nashua, New Hampshire and cultivating a thriving, supportive, community where people on the fringe feel that they belong. 21+ BYOB https://spelfiearts.wixsite.com/midnightcreatives

SUNDAY, MAY 12t

GORDON CLAPP is ROBERT FROST / Stockbridge Theatre (Derry) / 2pm – DIRECT/x

The perfect marriage between a treasured American poet (and Pinkerton Academy teacher) and a beloved actor, Emmy- winner (NYPD Blue) and Tony-nominee Gordon Clapp performs as Robert Frost in A.M Dolan’s ROBERT FROST: THIS VERSE BUSINESS. Frost’s endless quest to express life through metaphor – and encourage the reader to find their own meaning of life – is beautifully captured through this intimate moment between actor and audience, featuring timeless Frost classics such as Mending Wall, The Road Not Taken and Stopping By Woods on a Snowy Evening. The Stockbridge is proud to present this performance as part of the 150th anniversary of Frost’s birth. www.stockbridgetheatre.showare.com or (603)437-5200

