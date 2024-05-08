The Weekender, May 10-12: Northeast Coffee Festival, Renaissance Faire, Puzzle Race and more

MANCHESTER, NH – We hope you made it through the cloudy week and are looking to get out of the house – take a look at the mix below; you’ve got options.

Multi-Day Events

May 10-11

Northeast Coffee Festival, Concord NH – The 2024 Northeast Coffee Festival will be hosted at Revelstoke Coffee on Friday and Saturday thanks to Wayfarer Coffee Roasters. Attendees of this event can Screen Shot 2024 05 08 at 7.03.59 PM 1take part in hands on educational offerings and event a Live Latte Art Throwdown. Check here for more information about workshops, panels and speakers, times, passes and more!

May 11 – 12

New Hampshire Renaissance Faire, Fremont NH – The New Hampshire Renaissance Faire is a family friendly and fun event! Not only is this a fun and magical event, but also educational for the entire family. Check here for more information!

May 10

Closing Presentation + Code Party, Nashua NH – The Community Development Division of the City of Nashua is closing their week of co-creating Nashua’s new zoning code with a zoning map, draft codes and policy moves to move Nashua towards community development goals at MakeIt Labs. Team members, including city staff will be there to answer questions and hear your comments.

May 11

Decoupage Sunflower Vase Workshop, Manchester NH – Manchester Craft Market is hosting a class to learn how to decoupage. Included in the ticket price is a 6 inch tall clear glass vase, brushes, decoupage napkins and tissue paper and all other necessary supplies. Learn more here and purchase your tickets!
Puzzle Race, Nashua NH – The Nashua Public Library is hosting a Puzzle Race from 1 to 3 PM! Here’s yourScreen Shot 2024 05 08 at 7.05.15 PM chance to see if your team can complete a jigsaw puzzle faster than your friends and neighbors. Each team will receive a 500-piece puzzle and have two hours to complete it. Registration is required for this adult event, only one person from each team should register for teams up to 4 members.
2nd Annual Floating Lanterns Festival, Walpole, NH – Get ready for a magical night under the stars. The Floating Lantern Festival at Alyson’s Orchard is a beautiful and awe-inspiring event where participants gather to release hundreds of floating lanterns into the water at dusk. These lanterns represent the light that we can all bring into the world and into the lives of those around us. As they float on the water, they serve as a powerful reminder that no one is alone in their struggles and that there is always hope for a brighter future. In the Asian tradition, we will honor friends and family who struggle with mental health and work towards breaking the stigma.
80s Prom and fundraiser, Manchester, NH – Welcome to the ultimate blast from the past – the ’80s Prom! Get ready to step back in time and relive the iconic era of big hair, neon colors, and shoulder pads. Join us for a night of nostalgia and fun at the Puritan Conference Center. Hosted by Corey’s Closet. $50.

438255172 828810062607720 5215557772539562937 nMay 12

Mother’s Day Boxing and Bubbles Class, Nashua, NH – Nothing says Mother’s Day quite like an hour of boxing with a mimosa chaser. Relieve some stress, increase your mad boxing skills and treat yourself to something off the beaten path at Title Boxing, 9:30 a.m. $15.

An Afternoon with Meg Medina, Nashua, NH – Join us for a special afternoon of food, books, and lively conversation with the Library of Congress’ current National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature, Meg Medina.  Complimentary lunch will be served. We’re honored to be one of only four public libraries selected this year for Meg’s national tour to introduce her new platform, ¡Cuéntame! Let’s Talk Books! Learn more.

Planning Ahead?

May 17 – 18: St. Philip Greek Food Festiva

May 17: Bike to Work Day 

May 18: Combat Zone 84

May 18: Thrive Stride 5K Walk/Run for Mental Health

