The Weekender, May 10-12: Northeast Coffee Festival, Renaissance Faire, Puzzle Race and more

Multi-Day Events
May 10-11
Northeast Coffee Festival, Concord NH – The 2024 Northeast Coffee Festival will be hosted at Revelstoke Coffee on Friday and Saturday thanks to Wayfarer Coffee Roasters. Attendees of this event can take part in hands on educational offerings and event a Live Latte Art Throwdown. Check here for more information about workshops, panels and speakers, times, passes and more!
May 11 – 12
New Hampshire Renaissance Faire, Fremont NH – The New Hampshire Renaissance Faire is a family friendly and fun event! Not only is this a fun and magical event, but also educational for the entire family. Check here for more information!
May 10
May 11
May 12
Mother’s Day Boxing and Bubbles Class, Nashua, NH – Nothing says Mother’s Day quite like an hour of boxing with a mimosa chaser. Relieve some stress, increase your mad boxing skills and treat yourself to something off the beaten path at Title Boxing, 9:30 a.m. $15.
An Afternoon with Meg Medina, Nashua, NH – Join us for a special afternoon of food, books, and lively conversation with the Library of Congress’ current National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature, Meg Medina. Complimentary lunch will be served. We’re honored to be one of only four public libraries selected this year for Meg’s national tour to introduce her new platform, ¡Cuéntame! Let’s Talk Books! Learn more.
Planning Ahead?
May 17 – 18: St. Philip Greek Food Festival
May 17: Bike to Work Day
May 18: Combat Zone 84
May 18: Thrive Stride 5K Walk/Run for Mental Health