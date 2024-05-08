Bullpen falters in Fisher Cats’ Tuesday loss

MANCHESTER, NH – In a game that had five lead changes, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (11-16) fell to the Harrisburg Senators (16-11) Tuesday night at Delta Dental Stadium, 7-5. The Fisher Cats belted three home runs but were outdone in the hit column, 13-8.

Fisher Cats starter Michael Dominguez notched his fourth consecutive five-inning start and ended his night with one earned run, two walks and six strikeouts. Reliever Trevor Clifton (L, 1-2) struck out four batters in two innings and gave up a pair of runs on four hits.

Harrisburg southpaw Andrew Alvarez (W, 1-2) gave up home runs to Fisher Cats center fielder Devonte Brown and third baseman Alex De Jesus consecutively in the third inning and to first baseman Rainer Nuñez in the bottom of the sixth.

After an error from De Jesus in the top of the second, the Senators plated the night’s first run on a two-out double from JT Arruda to take a 1-0 lead. New Hampshire answered in the home half with a two-out single from second baseman Miguel Hiraldo to even Tuesday’s game at 1-1.

After the Senators took a 2-1 lead in the top of the third, shortstop Josh Kasevich singled in the bottom of the inning to set up a two-out home run from Brown and give the Cats a 3-2 lead. De Jesus homered to right

field in the ensuing at-bat to stretch New Hampshire’s lead to 4-2.

After five innings from Dominguez, reliever Hunter Gregory posted three strikeouts in the top of the sixth around three runs on four Harrisburg hits. An RBI single from Senators left fielder Andrew Pinckney gave Harrisburg the lead back at 5-4.

With one out in the sixth, Nuñez jacked an Alvarez curveball 108 mph off the bat and 344 feet over the left field fence. The blast was Nuñez’s first since the 2023 season finale on September 17.

Clifton entered in the top of the seventh and gave up three straight hits: two singles, then a two-RBI double. He promptly struck out the side to end the inning and pitched a scoreless eighth before righty Ryan Boyer handled the ninth.

New Hampshire and Harrisburg continue the six-game set Wednesday with the first 11:05 a.m. ET day game at Delta Dental Stadium. Cats right-hander Devereaux Harrison (1-2, 7.08 ERA) faces Senators lefty Lucas Knowles (1-0, 3.29 ERA). Pregame coverage on the Fisher Cats Radio Network begins bright and early at 10:40.

The Fisher Cats are scheduled to play 69 home games in 2024 at Delta Dental Stadium. After New Hampshire’s upcoming series in Hartford against the Yard Goats, the Fisher Cats return to Delta Dental Stadium to host the Somerset Patriots in a seven-game series, beginning on Tuesday, May 21.